BETR Shareholder Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Better Home & Finance's upbeat outlook for its AI-driven lending partnerships lacked a reasonable basis because slowing loan conversion rates were allegedly left out of the Company's public statements

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of purchasers of BETR securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BETR shares fell $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, in a single session on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Court has set November 20, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

What Management Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit asserts that the Company's March 13, 2026 announcement of fourth quarter 2025 results described growing inbound interest from brokers, banks, and non-bank lenders, and framed the origination outlook around continued partnership growth. As alleged, those characterizations were materially misleading because the customer conversion funnel had already begun to slow for macroeconomic reasons that were not disclosed to shareholders.

Conversion Rate Trends in Mortgage Origination



Originators track top-of-funnel pre-approval demand separately from funded volume; rising application activity does not automatically translate into closed loans.

Management later described pre-approval volume roughly doubling from approximately $100 million a day to approximately $200 million a day in the back half of April 2026, while those customers did not convert at comparable rates.

Borrowers pursuing rate-term refinancing or debt consolidation frequently delay locking when rates spike, a dynamic the Company later characterized as a waiting pattern.

The Company's fourth quarter 2025 disclosures highlighted funded loan volume growth of 56% year over year against industry growth of 4%, and revenue growth of 77%. The action claims that none of the Class Period statements disclosed that conversion had already deteriorated.

Why Reasonable-Basis Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

Forward-looking optimism must rest on facts known at the time it is expressed. The complaint alleges that purchasers paid artificially inflated prices for BETR securities because the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects allegedly lacked a reasonable basis, and that shareholders absorbed the resulting decline once second quarter guidance was released.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint here contends that the Company's optimistic characterizations of its partnership-driven growth did not account for conversion rates that were already softening." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: What is the BETR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 20, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did BETR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.5%, a decline of $12.17 per share, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 loan volume guidance of $1.575 to $1.725 billion and stated that conversion rates had declined due to macro factors, deferring its $1 billion monthly funded volume target. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BETR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Better Home & Finance Holding Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding its conversion funnel, its partnership-driven growth outlook, and the achievability of its monthly funded volume target during the Class Period. When the slowdown in conversion rates and the deferral of that target were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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