HONA Shareholder Alert: November 23, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: a securities class action names Honeywell Aerospace's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer personally, alleging they controlled public statements that omitted both a concentrated supplier constraint and a pending Justice Department cybersecurity investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a securities class action naming Chief Executive Officer James Currier and Chief Financial Officer Joshua Jepsen as individual defendants has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HONA shares collapsed 23.16%, or $47.17 to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 23, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Currier has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since the spin-off from Honeywell International, a role he was designated for in November 2025. Jepsen has served as Chief Financial Officer since February 2026. Both are alleged to have possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's reports to the SEC, its press releases, and its presentations to securities analysts and institutional investors.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Each individual defendant is alleged to have exercised authority over the content of Honeywell Aerospace's public filings and statements throughout the Class Period.

The pleading asserts both officers were provided copies of the reports and releases at issue prior to or shortly after issuance and had the opportunity to prevent or correct them.

Plaintiffs allege both had access to material non-public information indicating that a small group of constrained suppliers carried a disproportionate impact on sales and profitability.

The action further alleges investors were not told the Company was under investigation for potential False Claims Act violations tied to cybersecurity requirements in a Department of Defense contract.

Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act permits recovery from individuals alleged to have controlled a company that violated the securities laws, which means officers may be answerable alongside the issuer. Claims are brought under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b-5 in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Officers who sign certifications under Sections 302 and 906 personally attest that periodic reports fairly present the issuer's financial condition and that disclosure controls are effective. The complaint charges that the positive representations made about the Company's business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint here alleges that Honeywell Aerospace's most senior officers controlled disclosures that omitted a concentrated supplier constraint and a pending government investigation, and shareholders are entitled to have those allegations tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: What court was the HONA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HONA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Honeywell Aerospace Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives, James Currier and Joshua Jepsen.

Q: What is the HONA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Shares fell sharply after the Company disclosed significantly reduced full-year 2026 guidance tied to constrained suppliers. Weeks later, the stock faltered again following a Justice Department False Claims Act settlement over cybersecurity noncompliance in a Department of Defense contract. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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