Eye2eye Foundation Announces Free Thyroid Eye Disease Patient Seminars In Houston And Woodland Hills Featuring Dr. Raymond Douglas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complimentary gatherings in Houston and Woodland Hills will connect people affected by thyroid eye disease with clinical experts, patient-focused education and practical financial-navigation guidance.

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eye2Eye Foundation announces two upcoming Eye2Eye Patient Support & Educational Seminars for individuals living with thyroid eye disease (TED), people experiencing possible symptoms, caregivers, family members and anyone seeking to learn more about the condition. The complimentary events, featuring leading TED specialist Raymond Douglas, MD, Ph.D., along with other clinical experts and a care coordination expert, will offer a welcoming setting for credible education, questions and connection.







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The Houston seminar is scheduled for October 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT, at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024. Panelists are Dr. Raymond Douglas, Dr. Amina Malik, Dr. Basma Ataallah, and Karen M. Mullen, Care Coordination Expert.

The Woodland Hills seminar will take place November 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST, at Hilton Woodland Hills, 6360 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Its panelists are Dr. Raymond Douglas, Dr. Ronald Mancini, Dr. Diana Katsman, Dr. Irina Yakubin, and Karen M. Mullen, Care Coordination Expert.

Eye2Eye seminars aim to empower patients and their support networks with clear information about recognizing TED symptoms, navigating diagnosis, understanding treatment options and managing the emotional and day-to-day effects of the disease. Attendees can hear directly from clinical experts, ask questions and access practical resources relevant to their care journeys.

Each seminar will include a care coordination expert who will offer attendees practical guidance on navigating the insurance and financial aspects of accessing care for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Topics covered will include insurance navigation, benefits verification, prior authorizations, billing considerations, potential out-of-pocket costs, handling coverage denials and appeals, financial assistance resources, and coordination with payers and specialty pharmacies. The aim is to empower patients and caregivers with a clear understanding of the necessary steps to secure appropriate treatment while identifying resources to minimize barriers to care.

“A TED diagnosis can raise many questions, and patients deserve clear, compassionate information as they consider their options,” said Julie Spencer, spokesperson.“Eye2Eye brings clinical knowledge, practical care coordination guidance, and patient perspectives together so attendees can feel better informed and supported throughout the process.”

Dr. Douglas is a board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in oculoplastic surgery and TED treatment and transformations. He is one of the lead scientists in the development of Tepezza, the only FDA-approved treatment for TED, and has pioneered techniques in aesthetic TED transformation.

Registration is available through the Eye2Eye Houston, TX Patient Seminar Registration Form and the Eye2Eye Woodland Hills, CA Patient Seminar Registration Form. The seminars are intended to foster a supportive environment where participants can learn, connect with others and approach their individual TED journeys with greater confidence.







Dr. Raymond Douglas

About Eye2Eye Foundation

Eye2Eye Foundation supports people affected by thyroid eye disease (TED) through complimentary Eye2Eye Patient Support & Educational Seminars. The events bring together clinical experts, care coordination and financial-navigation guidance, and patient perspectives to help patients, caregivers and families understand symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options and access to care.

Press Inquiries

Morgan Douglas

morgan [at] thrivehealthiv.com

(248) 767-8444





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