According To The Latest Research By The Business Research Company, The Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market analysis

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market growth

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary equipment and supplies sector is on track for remarkable growth as demand intensifies for advanced animal healthcare solutions. Driven by evolving pet ownership trends and technological improvements, this market is set to become a significant part of the global veterinary medical field. Below, we explore the market's size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging opportunities shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is anticipated to surpass $3 billion by 2030. Its broader category, Veterinary Medical Equipment, is forecasted to reach about $5 billion in the same year, with supplies making up roughly 64% of that figure. When viewed within the expansive Veterinary Healthcare industry, expected to hit $316 billion by 2030, this segment will represent close to 1% of the total market value.

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Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

A major factor propelling this market's expansion is the rising ownership of companion animals coupled with the trend of treating pets as family members. This shift leads to increased spending on preventive care, diagnostics, surgeries, and chronic disease management. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are upgrading their equipment with advanced patient monitoring, anesthesia, fluid management, and critical care devices to enhance treatment quality. This dynamic is expected to contribute around 2.6% annually to market growth.

Another significant driver is the rise in animal healthcare expenditure alongside broader pet insurance coverage. As incomes rise and animal health awareness improves, more owners can afford specialized treatments and advanced medical procedures. Additionally, investments in livestock health management boost the demand for modernized equipment in production animal care. This factor is projected to add about 2.4% to the market's yearly growth.

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Technological innovations in veterinary diagnostic and monitoring tools also play a vital role. Advancements such as digital imaging, portable ultrasound devices, wireless monitors, automated infusion pumps, and smart anesthesia workstations enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care. Furthermore, cloud-based software, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring systems increase clinic efficiency and encourage technology upgrades in veterinary practices. This driver is estimated to contribute roughly 2.3% to the annual growth rate.

Detailed Segmentation of the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

The market is categorized by various product types including critical care consumables, anesthesia equipment, fluid management gear, temperature control devices, patient monitoring systems, and rescue and resuscitation tools. Among these, critical care consumables stand out as the largest segment for 2030, expected to make up 32% of the market-equating to about $1 billion. This strong demand stems from the need for disposable supplies in emergency and surgical scenarios, heightened infection control measures, more intensive companion animal care, and products that improve overall treatment efficiency and outcomes.

In addition to product types, the market can be segmented by animal categories, specifically small companion animals and large animals. It is also divided by end users such as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and research institutions.

Regional Perspectives on Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Expansion

North America is set to dominate the veterinary equipment and supplies market in 2030, reaching a valuation of $1.5 billion, up from $1.0 billion in 2025. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate of 8%. The region's growth is supported by higher spending on pet care, adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment technologies, increased owner awareness about preventive healthcare, and ongoing investments to modernize veterinary facilities.

Leading Nation in Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market by 2030

The United States is predicted to be the largest single country market within this sector by 2030, estimated at $1.4 billion, rising from $0.9 billion in 2025 with an 8% CAGR. This growth is fueled by rising demand for specialized veterinary procedures, the availability of pet insurance facilitating advanced care, the modernization of veterinary practices, and the expansion of animal healthcare services aimed at improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Competitive Landscape and Market Composition in Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is shaped by a mix of global veterinary healthcare firms, medical device manufacturers, and specialist suppliers focused on animal health equipment. These companies compete by offering innovative diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, therapeutic devices, monitoring solutions, and other products that enhance animal care. Their competitive edge often hinges on improving health outcomes, advancing diagnostic precision, preventive care capabilities, and integrating digital veterinary technologies. Keeping abreast of this competitive environment helps stakeholders identify growth opportunities, technology breakthroughs, and partnership potentials within the dynamic veterinary healthcare sector.

According to The Business Research Company, Zoetis Inc. leads global sales in this market in 2025, holding a 1% market share. Zoetis operates a dedicated animal health division that provides veterinary medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, and health solutions designed to support disease prevention, clinical treatment, and improved health results for both companion animals and livestock.

Market Fragmentation and Concentration Levels in Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

This market is characterized by fragmentation, with the top 10 companies accounting for only 4% of total revenue in 2025. Broad participation stems from widespread adoption of advanced veterinary care, growing emphasis on animal wellness, and constant innovation across clinics, hospitals, and livestock production settings. Leading players maintain their positions through diversified product portfolios, extensive healthcare networks, strong distribution channels, partnerships, and continuous development of equipment and diagnostic technologies. As the demand for sophisticated diagnostics, surgical instruments, monitoring devices, and preventive care grows, collaborations, product innovation, and geographic expansion will reinforce their market presence.

Top companies by market share in 2025 include:

- Zoetis Inc. (1%)

- Merck & Co. Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (1%)

- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (1%)

- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Pty Ltd (1%)

- Neogen Corporation (0.4%)

- Covetrus Inc. (0.4%)

- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (0.3%)

- Midmark Corporation (0.2%)

- Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (0.2%)

- B. Braun Melsungen SE (B. Braun Vet Care GmbH) (0.2%)

Spotlight on Innovation in Veterinary Equipment and Supplies

Artificial intelligence is making a notable impact on the veterinary equipment and supplies market, especially through AI-powered hematology analyzers that improve diagnostic accuracy and speed up clinical decisions. A recent example occurred in September 2024 when Zoetis Inc. launched Vetscan OptiCell, an AI-driven, cartridge-based hematology analyzer for veterinary Complete Blood Count tests. Featuring AI-based cell classification, compact design, and low maintenance requirements, this device streamlines diagnostics, enhances efficiency, and supports more precise health assessments for animals.

Where Future Growth Lies in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

The main areas offering substantial growth opportunities include critical care consumables, patient monitoring systems, anesthesia equipment, fluid management devices, temperature management gear, and rescue and resuscitation tools. Collectively, these segments are expected to add over $1.2 billion in market value from 2025 to 2030. Specifically, critical care consumables are forecast to grow by $0.4 billion, patient monitoring by $0.3 billion, anesthesia equipment by $0.2 billion, and the remaining categories each by approximately $0.1 billion. This growth will be driven by advances in perioperative care, the rise of portable and connected devices, increased investments in specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals, and innovations in precision monitoring and critical care for both companion and production animals.

Strategies for Success in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Industry

To capture growth in this dynamic market, companies are focusing on:

- Enhancing veterinary equipment technologies to boost diagnostic accuracy and improve treatment outcomes

- Utilizing veterinary devices to streamline clinical workflows and support research efforts

- Expanding veterinary infrastructure to advance animal care and disease management

- Integrating AI solutions to enable more precise diagnostics and efficient testing processes

Leading Players in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Space

The market features prominent companies such as Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. (MSD Animal Health), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Pty Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Covetrus Inc., Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Ceva Santé Animale S.A., B. Braun Melsungen SE (B. Braun Vet Care GmbH), along with other specialized providers including Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, DRE Veterinary, Dispomed Ltd., and Mila International Inc., among others.

Understanding the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Ecosystem

This marketplace relies on a broad network of raw material suppliers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Siemens Healthineers AG. Wholesalers and distributors like Henry Schein, Patterson Companies, Covetrus, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health facilitate the supply chain. The ultimate end users comprise leading veterinary service providers and pet healthcare groups including IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis Inc., Mars Petcare Veterinary Health Group, VCA Animal Hospitals, Banfield Pet Hospital, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, and others that deliver frontline animal care.

Together, these stakeholders form a complex and interconnected ecosystem that supports innovation, distribution, and delivery in the veterinary equipment and supplies market, positioning it for sustained growth in the years ahead.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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