105 Pets Receive Free Veterinary Care At Carson City Wellness Clinic

A volunteer assists a pet owner with food and supplies during the Feeding Pets of the Homeless Duffield Pet Wellness Clinic in Carson City on Oct. 10, 2026.

A small dog sports a Feeding Pets of the Homeless bandana during the free Duffield Pet Wellness Clinic in Carson City on Oct. 10, 2026.

Veterinary professionals, volunteers and community partners gather at the Feeding Pets of the Homeless Duffield Pet Wellness Clinic on Oct. 10, 2026, in Carson City, Nevada. The free clinic served 105 pets.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless and community partners provide free wellness services to pets of people experiencing homelessness or financial hardship

- Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the HomelessCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A total of 105 pets received free veterinary care and wellness services during the Duffield Pet Wellness Clinic hosted by Feeding Pets of the Homeless on Saturday, Oct. 10, at FISH (Friends in Service Helping) in Carson City.The clinic provided essential preventive care to pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness or financial hardship, helping remove financial barriers that often prevent families from accessing routine veterinary services.Throughout the morning, participating veterinary professionals and volunteers provided basic veterinary care to 105 pets, administered 87 vaccinations, placed 74 microchips and distributed 48 spay/neuter vouchers. Pet food and supplies were also available at no cost.“For many people experiencing homelessness or financial hardship, even basic veterinary care is unaffordable,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“These clinics provide essential care that pets might otherwise go without and help prevent minor health concerns from becoming serious. Through vaccinations, examinations and other preventive services, we protect pets, strengthen community health and help people stay with their beloved companions.”The clinic was made possible by a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, with additional support from Feeding Pets of the Homeless corporate sponsor IntroVet and local community partners. FISH (Friends in Service Helping) hosted the event, Riverside Veterinary Hospital and Peak Pet Urgent Care delivered veterinary services, and CASI assisted with spay/neuter resources.Feeding Pets of the Homeless works with veterinary professionals nationwide to bring essential wellness services to underserved communities. Veterinarians and veterinary practices interested in organizing a similar clinic in their community can learn more about applying for sponsorship by visiting the contact page at petsofthehomeless.###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals' needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.

Kristen Furleigh, MBA

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

+1 775-391-0732

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105 Pets Receive Free Veterinary Care at Carson City Wellness Clinic News Provided By Feeding Pets of the Homeless October 13, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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