Reebok Work Introduces Trailgrip Work Hiker With External Met Guard For Demanding Industrial Environments

Reebok Work Trailgrip Work Walking

Reebok Work Trailgrip Work close-up

Reebok Work Trailgrip Work on Rough Terrain

Reebok Work Trailgrip Work in action

Reebok Work launches the Trailgrip Work Hiker with External Met Guard, combining rugged protection, traction, stability, and all-day comfort.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work, announces the launch of the new Trailgrip Work Hiker with External Met Guard, a men's safety hiker engineered for workers who need superior impact protection, stability, and comfort in demanding environments.

Built to handle challenging job sites, the Trailgrip Work Hiker features a durable action leather and PU upper, aggressive traction outsole, and an external metatarsal guard for enhanced protection against falling and rolling objects. The shoe combines the athletic comfort workers expect from Reebok with the safety features required in heavy-duty industrial settings. The Trailgrip Work Hiker was designed to provide confidence on the job with metatarsal protection, responsive cushioning, and outstanding grip in a versatile hiker-inspired silhouette.

Key features include:

.ASTM F2413-compliant XTR alloy safety toe

.External metatarsal guard to protect the metatarsal bones from impact and compression hazards

.Electrical Hazard protection

.Slip Resistant (SRO) rubber outsole with active traction lug pattern for enhanced grip

.DMXRide foam midsole for responsive cushioning and shock absorption

.MemoryTech Memory Foam Cushion Footbed that adapts to the foot for all-day comfort

.MicroWeb lacing system for improved fit and lateral stability

.Stability bar for enhanced forefoot support

.XTR Extra Wide Toe Box gives your toes the extra space they need to move naturally, reducing pressure and improving stability.

Designed for workers who spend hours on their feet navigating industrial facilities, warehouses, outdoor work environments, and production floors, the Trailgrip Work Hiker delivers a unique combination of athletic performance, rugged durability, and jobsite-ready protection.

Retailers interested in purchasing, learning more about, or viewing marketing and sell-through support for the new Trailgrip Work Hiker can visit:

Workers ready to charge through work can purchase the Trailgrip Work today at select retailers or .

About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group authentic). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit...fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at .

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .

Sam Sproull

Warson Brands

+1 314-721-8500

Reebok Men's Black TrailGrip Work Hiker Rb3415

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Reebok Work Introduces Trailgrip Work Hiker with External Met Guard for Demanding Industrial Environments News Provided By Warson Brands October 13, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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