DOCS Shareholder Alert: Doximity, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street reassessment: analyst coverage of Doximity moved from applauding "record engagement" to placing DOCS in the "penalty box," as a securities class action alleges the Company overstated its Newsfeed's contribution to revenue growth and misstated its competitive position

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DOCS fell $5.38 per share, or 23%, from a closing price of $23.39 on May 13, 2026 to $18.01 on May 14, 2026. That followed a $5.59 per share decline (17%) on February 6, 2026 and an $8.29 per share decline (13%) on November 7, 2025. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 16, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Through fiscal 2025 and into fiscal 2026, sell-side coverage tracked management's repeated message of "record engagement" and described the Newsfeed as the Company's most used and most monetized product. The action alleges those representations overstated the Newsfeed's impact on revenue growth while Doximity was allegedly losing share to competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models.

The Downgrades Begin

After the February 5, 2026 guidance reduction, analysts noted that "uncertainty is lingering," and an Evercore analyst observed that older companies such as Doximity "are losing share while programmatic, social, and other new formats are gaining share." By May 13, 2026, coverage indicated a sharp reassessment of the Company's growth trajectory.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



November 6, 2025: caution expressed on the ad spending outlook, with an implied slowdown in second-half fiscal 2026 sales growth; shares declined 13%.

February 5, 2026: fiscal 2026 revenue guidance lowered; analysts noted decelerating sales growth and contracting net income.

February 5, 2026: Evercore coverage attributed share loss to newer programmatic and social advertising formats.

May 13, 2026: Freeman Capital Markets called the news "a tough pill to swallow" as shares fell to "an all-time low."

May 13, 2026: Jefferies and Leerink Partners each placed DOCS in the "penalty box," with Leerink citing the "shock value" of the dynamics behind the guidance, including market softness and timing of commitments. May 13, 2026: RBC Capital Markets noted that stalled net revenue retention suggested an "increasingly competitive market."

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Ratings and price targets are built on company disclosures. The lawsuit contends that shareholders paid artificially inflated prices while the Company's reported engagement metrics allegedly obscured deteriorating competitive position.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, analysts moved within months from crediting record engagement to questioning whether Doximity was losing share to newer advertising formats." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DOCS Lawsuit

Q: How much did DOCS stock drop? A: The complaint alleges a connection between three drops: shares fell approximately 13%, or $8.29 per share, on November 7, 2025; a further roughly 17% decline, $5.59 per share, on February 6, 2026; and a third drop of about 23%, or $5.38 per share, on May 14, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DOCS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Doximity, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its Newsfeed product on revenue growth, its competitive position and market share, and its reliance on light engagement advertising formats such as banner ads and email newsletters during the Class Period. When the reduced guidance and slowing growth were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do DOCS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DOCS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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