Apex Capital Partners Acquires Peck & Nascimben Global, A Citizenship By Investment Firm Licensed In African Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Capital Partners, a boutique advisory firm specializing in Investment Migration for high-net-worth clients, today announced that it has acquired Peck & Nascimben Global, a Zürich-based citizenship and residency firm led by its founder and Managing Partner, Marko Peck, who will assume the role of Vice President at Apex Capital Partners, effective immediately.

Peck & Nascimben Global specializes in providing clients with citizenship by investment in Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe, two African countries that APEX will now be licensed in. Both countries are members of the African Union and Sierra Leone is additionally a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Africa is home to some of the world's fastest growing economies and populations. Projections show that Africa's population will double by 2050. High-net-worth individuals in Europe and North America are increasingly interested in adding an African citizenship to their portfolios, both for geopolitical diversification and to reap the long-term benefits of the tremendous growth that the continent is experiencing.

“We welcome Marko to the APEX team at a time of change for our industry,” said Nuri Katz, founder of Apex Capital Partners.“High-net-worth individuals from the Global North are increasingly interested in the citizenship programs that Marko and his firm specialize in.”

Marko is an internationally recognized expert in citizenship and residency matters and has served as a strategic government advisor to multiple countries. His writings have been featured in several publications and he regularly gives talks on topics pertaining to global mobility. Marko is based in Zürich, Switzerland and has travelled to over 140 countries.

“Nuri and the APEX team have built a firm that is globally recognized by clients and partners for its expertise and credibility for providing custom solutions for individuals seeking additional citizenship,” said Marko Peck.“The countries my firm is licensed to operate in are perfectly complementary to the APEX suite of offerings, enabling our collective clients to access citizenship in some of the highest growth regions of the world. APEX is directedly licensed in more countries than any other firm in the industry and I am excited to be able to expand my offering to clients, especially regarding the upcoming Argentina citizenship by investment program that APEX pioneered.”

About Apex Capital Partners

Apex Capital Partners is a full-service advisory firm specializing in Investment Migration for a high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as citizenship, residency and international real estate. The APEX team also advises governments in establishing Citizenship by Investment programs and other innovative forms of raising foreign direct investment. For example, APEX established and operates the Nevis Online Gaming Authority and worked closely with the government of Argentina to launch their Citizenship by Investment program. For those interested in pursuing Citizenship by Investment, please contact Apex Capital Partners by visiting apexcapitaladvisory.com.

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