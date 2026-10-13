Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Date For Q3 2026 Earnings Release
Listeners may access the live webcast at or join the toll-free teleconference by dialing 1-833-461-5787 and entering access code 134 224 446. A replay and all conference details will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at .
About the Company
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information.
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Contact: Matthew P. Remo, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Finance, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921,..., (908) 872-9899
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