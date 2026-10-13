FLNC UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Fluence Energy, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The Fluence Energy Performance Gap. The lawsuit alleges that a fiscal 2026 outlook described as covered by backlog relied on contract manufacturing capacity that was not ready, and a $3.4 billion revenue midpoint shrank to $2.4 billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) who purchased securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 that a securities class action has been filed. The complaint's securities fraud allegations highlight alleged gaps between Fluence Energy's promises and reality. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The pleading tracks three successive declines. First, on February 5, 2026, shares reportedly declined $10.04, or approximately 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share. Then, on August 6, 2026, shares fell a further $1.02 per share, or about 7.17%, to close at $13.21. The stock fell a final $1.39 per share, or about 15.36%, to close at just $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 27, 2026

The Promise: A Growth Year Said to Be Covered by Backlog

On November 24, 2025, the Company projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $60.0 million. Fiscal 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA had been $2.3 billion and $19.5 million. The Company stated that roughly 85% of the revenue midpoint was covered by a record $5.3 billion backlog. On February 4, 2026, it described that midpoint as "fully covered by orders in backlog," and it reaffirmed the outlook again on May 6, 2026.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Revenue: The Company promised $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion. The final outlook was approximately $2.4 billion, about 29% below the original midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA: The promised midpoint was $50.0 million. The final forecast was a loss of approximately $200.0 million, a $250.0 million reversal.

Growth: The original midpoint implied approximately 50% growth over fiscal 2025. The final outlook implies about 4%.

Backlog delivery: Results revealed on August 5, 2026 that $400.0 million in project deliveries would slip into fiscal 2027. Net loss: The nine-month net loss reached $136.1 million through June 30, 2026, compared with $92.1 million a year earlier.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Fluence Energy Promise-Reality Gap

Plaintiffs allege that the outlook depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed. The lawsuit contends that, as a result, backlog presented as covering fiscal 2026 revenue could not be converted on the promised schedule. When the Company made its second guidance cut on September 16, 2026, it cited continued ramp-up delays at a contract manufacturing facility.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges that Fluence Energy described its fiscal 2026 revenue midpoint as fully covered by backlog while the production capacity needed to deliver that backlog was not ready. Shareholders are entitled to ask whether that gap was foreseeable when the promise was made." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: What is the FLNC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: Who is eligible to join the FLNC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FLNC stock or securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that Fluence Energy made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These concerned its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance, the backlog said to cover that guidance, and the readiness of new contract manufacturing facilities. When production delays and guidance cuts were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if my FLNC losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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