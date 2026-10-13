ARDX Shareholder Alert: Ardelyx, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: analysts repeatedly pressed Ardelyx on payer access and prior authorization hurdles, and the lawsuit contends management's reassurances supported continued sell-side expectations for approximately $1.75 billion in combined peak sales until ARDX fell 18% following the August 6, 2026 guidance announcement

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who purchased or acquired common stock between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

ARDX closed at $4.87 per share on August 6, 2026 and closed at $4.00 the following day, a single-session decline of $0.87 per share, or approximately 18%. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 16, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Ardelyx's commercial outlook centered on two headline figures: peak annual U.S. net product sales of more than $1 billion for IBSRELA and $750 million for XPHOZAH, a combined peak of $1.75 billion reaffirmed in the Company's February 20, 2025 results release. Against 2024 U.S. net product sales of roughly $319 million, the Company provided 2025 IBSRELA revenue guidance of $240 million to $250 million.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

Analysts noted the reimbursement shift affecting XPHOZAH and questioned management directly at the J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and quarterly earnings forums about prior authorization, patient retention, and whether prescriptions were being pulled through to fulfillment. Coverage indicated those questions were answered with reassurance rather than caution. The complaint challenges those responses, contending that increasingly stringent prior authorization and step edit requirements were already slowing new-patient starts while peak sales targets were being reaffirmed.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



January 13, 2025: Company announces approximately $319 million in 2024 U.S. net product sales and reaffirms peak targets of $750 million (XPHOZAH) and more than $1 billion (IBSRELA).

January 15, 2025: At the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, analysts probe fourth quarter growth drivers and prescription pull-through.

February 20, 2025: Combined $1.75 billion peak sales expectation reaffirmed; 2025 IBSRELA guidance set at $240 million to $250 million.

March 13, 2025: At the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, analysts request patient retention metrics; management characterizes the data as too early to quantify.

May 1, 2025: First quarter IBSRELA sales reported up 57% year over year; no formal XPHOZAH revenue guidance provided. August 6, 2026: Full year 2026 IBSRELA guidance reduced and long-term XPHOZAH guidance withdrawn, citing significantly increased payer utilization-management processes.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, the complaint alleges that a $1.75 billion combined peak sales expectation was reaffirmed to Wall Street while payer access barriers were allegedly tightening, and the withdrawal of long-term XPHOZAH guidance left those models without support." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ARDX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ARDX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal year 2026 revenue outlook and long-term growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, while allegedly concealing increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers, including more stringent prior authorization and step edit requirements. When the reduction in full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and the withdrawal of long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Ardelyx, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 13, 2025 to August 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the ARDX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do ARDX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ARDX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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