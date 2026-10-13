New Survey From Nation Safe Drivers Finds Automotive Businesses Want New Revenue Partnerships But Lack A Clear Path To Execute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 80% of respondents are interested in partnering with businesses in adjacent industries to create new revenue opportunities, but many lack a clear path to execute

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation Safe Drivers (NSD), the leading provider of white label roadside assistance and F&I solutions, today announced the findings from a new survey it conducted to examine how businesses across the automotive, insurance and vehicle-protection ecosystem are identifying new revenue opportunities through diversification and cross-industry partnerships. The research reveals a meaningful gap between organizations' interest in expanding beyond their traditional core business and their ability to identify, structure and execute successful partnership programs.

NSD conducted an online survey in August 2026 and presented it to more than 2,000 business leaders-including dealerships, repair shops, collision networks, insurers, tire retailers, distributors, glass providers, and related automotive-service organizations. The survey found interest in cross-industry collaboration is high, as roughly 82% of respondents said they are very or somewhat interested in partnering with companies in adjacent segments, including insurance, F&I, tire, glass or roadside assistance, to create new revenue opportunities.

However, the findings also suggest the challenge is not a lack of interest in diversification or a lack of technology readiness. Instead, many businesses need a clearer path for evaluating opportunities, selecting credible partners, and building programs that deliver practical customer and business value.

Interest Outpaces Familiarity

Despite high interest in partnerships, familiarity with cross-industry partnership models remains limited. Only 14% of respondents said they are very familiar with partnership programs designed to create new revenue opportunities between adjacent businesses.

A combined 75% described themselves as only somewhat familiar with these programs or said they had heard of them but knew little about how they work. This knowledge gap may help explain why organizations see the opportunity but remain cautious about acting on it.

“The results of our research are clear: many businesses recognize growth cannot always come from increasing their current revenue models,” said David Beattie, Head of the Office of the CEO for Nation Safe Drivers.“Instead, they are looking for new ways to expand value for customers and strengthen these revenue models, but many are still looking for the right partner and the right approach to make those opportunities real.”

Trust and Execution Hold Programs Back

The survey found the leading barrier to pursuing partnerships is a lack of a trusted or proven partner, cited by nearly 30% of respondents. Integration complexity followed at 24%, while 22% cited uncertainty about return on investment.

Technology limitations were cited by only about 4% of respondents as their primary barrier. In contrast, 82% said they are very or somewhat comfortable adopting new technology or platforms if doing so enables strategic partnerships or new revenue opportunities.

Past experience may also be contributing to caution. Among respondents considering or pursuing a partnership or revenue-sharing arrangement with an adjacent company, around 40% described it as unsuccessful, compared with 14% that described it as successful.

The findings indicate businesses need more than access to technology. They need confidence in the partner, clarity around the program, and a practical execution plan that can support a positive customer experience and measurable results.

Retention Is the Bigger Prize

Respondents identified improved customer retention as the most valuable outcome of a partnership program, at 31%, followed by increased customer lifetime value, at 28%. New revenue generation ranked third, at 23%.

This suggests organizations increasingly see partnerships not only as a way to create incremental revenue, but also as an opportunity to create more durable customer relationships. Co-branded products and programs were the most appealing structure, selected by 32% of respondents, followed by bundled offerings sold alongside existing products or services, at 27%.

“The organizations that benefit most from cross-industry partnerships will be those that use them to create meaningful value for the customer; not simply to add another offering,” added Beattie.“The opportunity is to combine the right products, services and expertise in ways that build retention, deepen relationships and create a stronger long-term business model.”

To learn more about NSD, please visit .

About Nation Safe Drivers

Nation Safe Drivers is a leading provider of white label roadside assistance and F&I solutions serving automotive, insurance, fleet, and affinity partners across North America. Through its portfolio of brands powered by NSD - including Motify, OnRamp, Ditto, and Fintiv - the company delivers technology-enabled services that help partners grow, differentiate, and improve the mobility experience for drivers.

With a continued focus on innovation and operational excellence, NSD develops platforms and solutions that empower partners with measurable performance advantages.

We power what moves you, so you can move the world.

CONTACT: For more information John Sternal Merit Mile 561-362-8888 – office 954-592-1201 – mobile...