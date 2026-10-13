Does Your Dentist Use AI On Your X-Rays? Tempe's Cereus Dental Care Explains, In English And Korean

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Tempe dentist Dr. Daniel Lyu with smile makeover patient at Cereus Dental Care

Dr. Daniel J. Lyu earned Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD)

Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDS, FAGD, on what AI-assisted x-ray review means, who makes the final call, and why clear communication matters in every language

- Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDSTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients are hearing more about artificial intelligence in health care, and many want to know what it actually does during a dental visit. Cereus Dental Care, a family dental practice in south Tempe led by Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDS, FAGD, is explaining how AI-assisted x-ray review works, and making sure patients can understand that explanation in the language they are most comfortable with, including Korean.What AI-assisted x-ray review meansCereus Dental Care uses Pearl, an AI platform that evaluates dental radiographs and highlights areas a dentist may want to examine more closely. It works alongside the digital x-rays and intraoral imaging the practice already uses during preventive exams.“The software offers an additional perspective, but it does not replace a dentist,” said Dr. Lyu.“I review every x-ray and decide what is a real concern. If an area is highlighted, we look at it together and talk through what it means.”In general terms, patients can expect the following:A) The software flags, the dentist diagnoses. AI highlights areas of potential concern. The dentist evaluates them alongside the patient's exam, history, and symptoms.B) A flag is not a diagnosis. A highlighted area may call for treatment, monitoring, or no action at all.C) Patients are encouraged to ask questions. Understanding why an area was noted, or why another was not, is part of informed dental care.D) A second look supports thorough screening. Dental x-rays can reveal early decay, bone changes, and other findings that are easy to overlook.Cereus Dental Care is marking five years of serving patients in south Tempe. Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDS, has earned the designation of Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), which is awarded to dentists who complete extensive continuing education and demonstrate advanced clinical proficiency. The fellowship reflects a commitment to ongoing learning and evidence-based dentistry, which is also how the practice approaches new tools such as AI-assisted x-ray review: with the dentist's judgment at the center of every decision.Why language matters in dental careUnderstanding a diagnosis is as important as receiving one. Treatment options, costs, and follow-up instructions can be hard to follow when they are not explained in a patient's first language. The practice's website welcomes Korean-speaking patients with the message“We Speak Korean!”, which matters in a region with a sizable Korean community across Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, and the wider East Valley.For Korean-speaking families, older adults, and newcomers, being able to ask questions about an x-ray, a cleaning schedule, or a treatment plan in Korean can make dental visits less stressful and more informative. This is especially relevant as new technology enters the exam room and patients want clear answers about how it is used.Common patient questionsCan AI diagnose cavities on its own?No. Dental AI tools highlight possible findings on x-rays. A licensed dentist makes the diagnosis and treatment recommendation.Does the dentist still make the final decision?Yes. At Cereus Dental Care, Dr. Lyu reviews each image and discusses next steps with the patient.How can I check whether a dental AI product is FDA-cleared?Patients can search the FDA's public device databases by product name to review a device's clearance status and intended use. Patients are also welcome to ask the practice about the technology it uses.Can I ask questions in Korean?Korean-speaking patients are welcome at Cereus Dental Care and are encouraged to ask about their care.Preventive care at Cereus Dental CareThe practice provides preventive care and dental cleanings for patients of all ages, custom night guards for teeth grinding and TMJ-related discomfort, athletic mouthguards, and treatment for tooth sensitivity.About Cereus Dental CareCereus Dental Care is located at 2181 E. Warner Rd., Suite 104, Tempe, AZ 85284. Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDS, FAGD, and his team focus on preventive care, patient education, and clear communication. To schedule a visit, call 480-812-8088 or visit .Media ContactCereus Dental Care2181 E. Warner Rd., Suite 104, Tempe, AZ 85284480-812-8088

Dr. Daniel J. Lyu, DDS

Cereus Dental Care

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Cereus Dental Care, Tempe: Comfortable Care, Clearly Explained

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Does Your Dentist Use AI on Your X-Rays? Tempe's Cereus Dental Care Explains, in English and Korean News Provided By Cereus Dental Care October 13, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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