PUBLIC ART UHS MARKS HOUSTON ART WEEK WITH MAJOR MILESTONES

High School Field Trip to Untitled Art, Houston 2026 with PAUHS at the Blouin Division booth photo by Alex Barber

The crowd checking out the second time capsule at The Statue of Four Lies photo by Alex Barber

CM-Wereldlab_Treads That Remember_front©EvaBroekema LR (1)

©MorrisMalakoff

Naresh Kumar - Long Way Home III

New acquisitions, a major preservation grant, a time capsule opening and expanded K–12 engagement highlight Public Art UHS's cultural impact.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Houston's arts community comes together for one of the most significant weeks on the city's cultural calendar, Public Art of the University of Houston System (Public Art UHS) is marking a series of milestones across its collection, preservation, public programming, and K–12 education initiatives.From revealing the contents of a time capsule sealed for 16 years and advancing the preservation of an important work by Mary Miss to expanding the collection from acquisitions during Untitled Art, Houston and bringing Houston high school students directly into the international art fair, the week reflects the breadth of Public Art UHS's work across the university and the city.“This week brings together so much of what defines Public Art UHS: stewarding the extraordinary works already in our care, building the collection for the future, creating opportunities for dialogue, and opening doors for the next generation to experience art firsthand,” said Rachel G. Mohl, Executive Director and Chief Curator of Public Art UHS.“Houston is having an extraordinary moment in the visual arts, and it is especially meaningful to connect our students and communities to the artists, ideas, and conversations shaping that moment.”A 16-YEAR MYSTERY REVEALEDOn September 26, 2026, Public Art UHS opened the time capsule embedded in The Statue of Four Lies by The Art Guys, the celebrated Houston conceptual art duo of Jack Massing and the late Michael Galbreth.Commissioned and dedicated by Public Art UHS in 2010, The Statue of Four Lies bears the Latin inscription Mundus vult decipi, ergo decipiatur, or“the world wants to be deceived, so let it be deceived.” Embedded within the sculpture was a time capsule designated to be opened on September 26, 2026, ostensibly to mark the University of Houston's 100th anniversary. In keeping with the conceptual premise of the work, the university was actually founded in 1927. Chancellor Renu Khator, who was present for the dedication of The Statue of Four Lies in 2010, shared that this event marked the beginning of the university's centennial celebrations.After 16 years, the contents were finally revealed: a small suitcase bearing a plaque; an aluminum bar with numbers cut into four sides; a faded photograph; four pairs of socks in black, brown, tan, and green; and four pairs of boxer shorts featuring Mickey Mouse, Krispy Kreme, a Christmas-themed Tasmanian Devil, and a green pair. And no surprise: an additional time capsule was found inside with instructions to open on April 1, 2083.The opening followed a September 25, 2026, public conversation exploring the history, meaning, and enduring relevance of The Statue of Four Lies and the broader artistic practice of The Art Guys. Public Art UHS Curator Mike Guidry joined Art Guy Jack Massing, architect and co-founder of the firm Snøhetta Craig Dykers, and author and journalist Lawrence Weschler for the discussion.MAJOR SUPPORT FOR A LANDMARK WORK BY MARY MISSPublic Art UHS also reached a significant milestone toward preserving and reinstalling Mary Miss's Untitled (100 Chairs) (1997) with the award of a $323,777 Save America's Treasures grant from the National Park Service. Originally installed along the edge of the University of Houston campus and Houston's historic Third Ward, the landmark work was inspired by the neighborhood's tradition of gathering on front porches and in yards. Its approximately 100 chairs, varied in size, texture, and color, evoke both places for people to gather and the people themselves, exploring the relationship between the University and the surrounding community. The grant brings Public Art UHS closer to conserving and reinstalling the work as a gateway to the University's reimagined campus ahead of the institution's 2027 centennial.BUILDING THE COLLECTION AT UNTITLED ART, HOUSTONAt the second edition of the contemporary art fair Untitled Art, Houston, Public Art UHS continued to build its collection for the future, awarding two acquisition prizes to artists Caroline Monnet, represented by Blouin Division, Montreal/Toronto, and Naresh Kumar, represented by CHILLI in London.Public Art of the University of Houston System Prize acquisitions:1. Caroline Monnet, Threads That Remember, 2026, Floor and roof underlayment, waterproofing and insulating membranes, sill, gasket, polyethylene, tarpaulin, thread, grommets, 243.8 x 426.7 cm2. Naresh Kumar, Long Way Home III, 2025-26, Indigo, watercolor pencil, mica powder, marble dust, copper dust and graphite on, Mumbai Yellow Pages magazines in 9 panels, 98 x 66.5cmPublic Art UHS Executive Director and Chief Curator Rachel G. Mohl also joined Jack Massing and Harrison Guy, Director of Arts and Culture for the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, for a panel moderated by Michele Leal, Director of the Mayor's Office of the Arts, City of Houston, bringing together perspectives on public art, community engagement, and the built environment as part of the week's programming.OPENING THE ART WORLD TO HOUSTON STUDENTSOn October 2, 2026, Public Art UHS extended the week to the next generation, bringing high school students from two Houston schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School and Eastwood Academy to Untitled Art, Houston for a field trip made possible through the support of a Public Art UHS patron Sarah Jacobs.The experience builds on Public Art UHS's ongoing K–12 educational programming, which connects Houston-area students and educators with art through free field trips, tours, classroom programs, and interdisciplinary learning experiences. The programs give students opportunities to explore the arts in a higher-education setting while developing visual literacy, critical thinking, and creative expression.At Untitled Art, Houston, students experienced an international contemporary art fair firsthand, encountering work from around the world and engaging with the artists, dealers, collectors, academics, and other arts professionals who make up its ecosystem. The visit also introduced students to the breadth of careers and pathways available within the visual arts, with students asking "how do we get 'here'"?"Access is fundamental to our educational mission, and sometimes that means taking learning beyond our campuses,” Mohl said.“For these students to walk into an international art fair in their own city, encounter work from around the world, and see the many different people and professions that make the art world possible expands their sense of what a future in the arts can look like. That kind of experience can be transformative.”Together, the week's milestones reflect Public Art UHS's work as both steward and catalyst: preserving significant works for the future, expanding a nationally important public art collection, creating opportunities for dialogue around art and artists, and connecting new generations with the visual arts.ABOUT PUBLIC ART OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON SYSTEMPublic Art University of Houston System (Public Art UHS) makes extraordinary artworks open to everyone, every day by providing a welcoming environment for gathering and learning. Through our permanent collection, exhibitions, and collaborative public programs, we reflect the vibrant culture, history, and future of our campuses and communities. A pioneering program, Public Art UHS was established in 1969 making it the first percent-for-art program at a public university in the state of Texas. The organization's reach spans the four component universities of the UH System-University of Houston (UH), University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL)-as well as additional campuses in Sugar Land (UH), Pearland (UHCL) and Katy (UH), making art accessible to millions of visitors. Over the past 57 years, the organization has amassed a collection of over 800 objects that offer alternative perspectives to the traditional art historical canon by reflecting the university's array of cultural backgrounds. Public Art UHS is part of the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts at the University of Houston.

Anabeth Guthrie

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PUBLIC ART UHS MARKS HOUSTON ART WEEK WITH MAJOR MILESTONES News Provided By Public Content October 13, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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