Shah Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Bypoll Losses, Questions 'SIR' Narrative

Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Bypoll Losses

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, questioning their narrative regarding electoral losses and highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victories in recent by-elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Addressing a press conference in the national capital here, the Home Minister challenged the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his persistent claims regarding the electoral process.

"I also wish to ask Rahul ji: is this the result of an 'SIR'? You dismiss the popularity of the BJP and Modi ji by attributing it to an 'SIR'. You need to introspect," Shah said. "In a major state where you once held power, you have failed to win a single election in 41 years. This is a matter that demands serious introspection on their part."

BJP's Electoral Gains Detailed

Presenting the data from the recently concluded by-elections, the Home Minister emphasized that the BJP has made significant inroads in opposition strongholds.

"Recently, by-elections were held in three states across the country: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. I want to inform the people of the country today that the Congress party did not win a single seat in the elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry," Shah stated.

Detailing the BJP's electoral gains, Shah said, "In Naogaon, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate won by a margin of 1,42,000 votes; the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress party. In Nandigram, the BJP candidate won with 76% of the vote, securing a massive lead of 1,22,000 votes."

Scathing Attack Over Gujarat Poll Results

Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "resounding victory" in the Gujarat local body elections, pointing to the opposition's prolonged electoral drought in the state.

Home Minister asserted that the recent poll results, in which the BJP secured 90 out of 104 seats across three municipalities and municipal corporations, reflect the unwavering trust the people of Gujarat have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Taking direct aim at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister questioned the Congress party's relevance in the state's electoral politics. "I want to make this point clear-and specifically convey it to Rahul ji-that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat," Shah stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)