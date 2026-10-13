Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15: Ticket Prices, Opening Hours And Best Time To Visit

UAE residents planning to visit Dubai Miracle Garden during its 15th season can make the most of their trip by choosing the right time to go, exploring returning attractions and planning around ticket prices.

Whether it's capturing the flowers in golden-hour light or seeing the garden illuminated after dark, here's everything to know before visiting, from opening hours and ticket prices to the best times for photos.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. When is the best time to visit Dubai Miracle Garden?

For fewer crowds: Weekday mornings are a good option for visitors who want to explore at a more relaxed pace. This is particularly convenient for residents whose days off fall during the week.

For the best photos: Arrive about an hour before sunset to enjoy the daylight and capture the flowers in the warm glow of golden hour.

For evening lights: Visit between 7pm and 9pm to see the garden after dark.

What are the highlights of Miracle Garden Season 15?

Some of Dubai Miracle Garden's popular attractions are returning for the new season. Visitors can look forward to familiar favourites, including:

Emirates A380: The garden's floral installation inspired by the iconic aircraft Heart tunnel: A popular spot for photos, framed by heart-shaped floral arches Teddy bear: The oversized floral teddy bear installation.

Ticket prices for Season 15 are as follows: