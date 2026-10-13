Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15: Ticket Prices, Opening Hours And Best Time To Visit
|Ticket category
|Price
|Adults
|Dh100
|Children
|Dh90
|UAE residents ( Adults)
|Dh70
|UAE residents (Kids)
|Dh50
|People of Determination Caregivers
|Dh50
|Children under 3
|Free
|People of Determination
|Free
Prices include VAT. UAE residents must present a valid Emirates ID to qualify for resident ticket prices.What are the opening hours?
Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with the last entry at 8.30pm. To ensure a smoother visit to the outdoor attraction, visitors can reserve tickets through the official website at dubaimiraclegarden.
Visitors can stay inside the garden for up to three hours, according to the information provided for the season.
Things to remember before you go
For a quieter visit, aim for a weekday morning. If photography is your priority, plan around sunset; if you want to experience the garden after dark, arrive in the evening.
Booking tickets in advance and checking the latest visitor information before setting off can also help make your visit smoother.ALSO READ
- Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15 to open on October 8: Ticket prices announced Dubai Miracle Garden opens for new season with 200 million flowers, weekly themes What's new in UAE in October: Global Village reopens, Dubai Fitness Challenge returns
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