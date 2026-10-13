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Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15: Ticket Prices, Opening Hours And Best Time To Visit

Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15: Ticket Prices, Opening Hours And Best Time To Visit


Date: 2026-10-13 02:32:50

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Whether it's capturing the flowers in golden-hour light or seeing the garden illuminated after dark, here's everything to know before visiting
    By: Elizabeth Gonzales

    UAE residents planning to visit Dubai Miracle Garden during its 15th season can make the most of their trip by choosing the right time to go, exploring returning attractions and planning around ticket prices.

    Whether it's capturing the flowers in golden-hour light or seeing the garden illuminated after dark, here's everything to know before visiting, from opening hours and ticket prices to the best times for photos.

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    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. When is the best time to visit Dubai Miracle Garden?

    For fewer crowds: Weekday mornings are a good option for visitors who want to explore at a more relaxed pace. This is particularly convenient for residents whose days off fall during the week.

    For the best photos: Arrive about an hour before sunset to enjoy the daylight and capture the flowers in the warm glow of golden hour.

    For evening lights: Visit between 7pm and 9pm to see the garden after dark.

    What are the highlights of Miracle Garden Season 15?

    Some of Dubai Miracle Garden's popular attractions are returning for the new season. Visitors can look forward to familiar favourites, including:

      Emirates A380: The garden's floral installation inspired by the iconic aircraft

      Heart tunnel: A popular spot for photos, framed by heart-shaped floral arches

      Teddy bear: The oversized floral teddy bear installation.

    How much are Dubai Miracle Garden tickets?

    Ticket prices for Season 15 are as follows:

Ticket categoryPrice
Adults Dh100
Children Dh90
UAE residents ( Adults) Dh70
UAE residents (Kids) Dh50
People of Determination Caregivers Dh50
Children under 3 Free
People of Determination Free

Prices include VAT. UAE residents must present a valid Emirates ID to qualify for resident ticket prices.

What are the opening hours?

Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with the last entry at 8.30pm. To ensure a smoother visit to the outdoor attraction, visitors can reserve tickets through the official website at dubaimiraclegarden.

Visitors can stay inside the garden for up to three hours, according to the information provided for the season.

Things to remember before you go

For a quieter visit, aim for a weekday morning. If photography is your priority, plan around sunset; if you want to experience the garden after dark, arrive in the evening.

Booking tickets in advance and checking the latest visitor information before setting off can also help make your visit smoother.

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Khaleej Times

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