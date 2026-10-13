Global Village To Kick Off Season 31 On Oct 14 With Drone Show, Choir Performance

A spectacular drone show and a choir performance will be among the highlights that mark the opening of Season 31 of Dubai's Global Village on Wednesday, October 14. Over 600 drones will illuminate the night sky with a dazzling drone show at 8pm.

Guests can look forward to a grand welcome, complete with the iconic confetti shower at the Gate of the World and the Parade of the World, representing cultures from around the globe, alongside other exciting highlights.

An enchanting choir performance will serenade guests as they enter the gates to enjoy the brand new edition of Global Village. Visitors can enjoy performances from around the world on the various stages starting from 7:20 pm onwards.

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Following opening day, Global Village will welcome guests from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

Open to the public from 6pm on Wednesday, the entertainment destination will have over 3,000 shopping outlets. This season will host over 40,000 shows, two new pavilions and a new roller coaster for its visitors.

There will be 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures. The Sri Lankan pavilion, which was part of Bangladesh at last season's Global Village, will have a stand-alone pavilion. Meanwhile, the Russia pavilion will expand to include Azerbaijan as well. The Syria Pavilion and Kuwait Pavilion are also returning with new facades.

A new roller coaster will be introduced later in the season for the adrenaline-lovers. Tokyo Rush will feature sharp turns, high-speed action and a thrilling loop.

Ardent Global Village fans still have an opportunity to purchase the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs that combine Global Village's premium privileges with additional experiences through bundled Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) seasonal passes or park tickets.

In addition to being available exclusively online at coca-cola-arena, the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs can now also be purchased in person at dedicated DPR ticketing counter. The park opened its brand new edition last week after being closed for over six months.

Guests can also get their hands on the Mega VIP Packs at the Global Village Box Office from October 14, as well as at select Roxy Cinema locations soon.

Global Village reveals Season 31 opening date: All you need to know before visit Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening Dubai's Global Village to open on October 14 for Season 31