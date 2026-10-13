Dubai To Plant 3.5 Million Trees By 2040 In Sweeping Green Transformation

Dubai aims to plant approximately 3.5 million trees and expand its green spaces to 187 square kilometres by 2040, as part of a comprehensive urban development vision unveiled by the municipality.

The ambitious targets also include achieving 11 square metres of green space per capita and attracting 95 million annual visits to parks and recreational facilities across the emirate.

This was revealed by Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, who presented the emirate's future priorities during the session titled 'Dubai Municipality and Life in Dubai 2033' at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum. His talk came in the form of a virtual dialogue with 'Saeed', the municipality's AI-powered virtual media spokesperson.

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At the event, bin Ghalita was presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal for his efforts to empower the next generation of leaders.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi received the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash in recognition of his dedication that has spanned over three decades.

The session brought together 1,000 government and private sector leaders, senior decision-makers, global experts, and academics to focus on leadership and management practices.

Bin Ghalita emphasised that Dubai's ability to anticipate future needs has distinguished it as a model city.“Swift decision-making, the ability to understand and anticipate the future, and transform needs and challenges into exceptional projects are what have distinguished Dubai as a model city of the future,” he said.

The municipality's 2040 roadmap extends beyond green infrastructure. Other priorities include inspecting more than 577,000 food consignments annually and ensuring that 40 per cent of new buildings adopt modern and smart construction technologies by 2033.

Waste management also features prominently, with a target to divert 100 per cent of waste away from landfills. Digital twins and artificial intelligence will enhance urban planning and city management, according to Bin Ghalita.

The announcement comes as Dubai was recognised as the world's cleanest city for the sixth consecutive year, a testament to the emirate's sustained efforts in sustainable infrastructure and residents' wellbeing.

Infrastructure resilience remains a parallel priority. The Dh30 billion 'Tasreef' project will increase rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent, handling more than 20 million cubic metres daily upon completion.

Concluding his talk, he reaffirmed the municipality's commitment to meeting evolving needs.“We remain committed to anticipating and meeting people's evolving needs, ensuring that Dubai continues to be the world's best city to live, work and visit,” he said.

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