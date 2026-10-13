Sharjah Property Market Grows 14% As Transactions Reach Dh46.8 Billion In 9 Months

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah's real estate sector maintained its growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026 as transactions reached Dh46.8 billion, rising 14 per cent year-on-year, official figures show.

The trading volume rose 5.6 per cent between January and September, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

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The department registered 91,560 transactions over the period, compared with 80,320 a year earlier.

Title deed transactions rose 11.2 per cent to 34,420, while initial sales contracts totalled 11,258.

Mortgage transactions reached 3,839, with a combined value of about Dh10.2 billion across 31 financing entities.

Sales transactions numbered 24,749, up 2.1 per cent year-on-year, with a trading value of Dh35 billion. The deals covered 216 areas and a total traded area of 138 million square feet.

Muwaileh commercial led the market by both volume and value, recording 3,440 transactions worth Dh3.9 billion.

Al Bataeh followed with 2,728 transactions worth Dh1.8 billion, while Al Khan registered 1,581 transactions valued at about Dh2 billion. Mazerah recorded 1,115 transactions and Al-Saja'a Industrial 991.

Residential properties accounted for the largest share of sales, with 19,910 properties, or 80.5 per cent of the total. Industrial properties followed with 3,524 (14.2 per cent), commercial properties with 1,295 (5.2 per cent) and agricultural properties with 20 (0.1 per cent).

Sharjah registered 22 new real estate projects across the residential, industrial and commercial sectors during the period, which the department said reflected the emirate's drive to build an integrated urban environment for residents and investors.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the results reflected the market's strength and its ability to attract investment, driven by project diversity, wider ownership opportunities and a flexible legislative and regulatory framework.

He added that the department would continue developing digital services, streamlining procedures and improving the efficiency of the registration system to enhance customer experience and support market competitiveness.

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