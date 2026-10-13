OPEC Raises 2027 Oil Demand View, Citing Need To Rebuild Stocks
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also lowered its forecast for 2026 oil demand growth, the report on OPEC's website showed, marking the sixth straight downward revision.Recommended For You
OPEC also reported a jump in oil production by the wider OPEC+ producer group in September, led by Saudi Arabia. The top OPEC producer told OPEC that it pumped 8.372 million barrels per day of crude in September, up more than 2 million bpd from August.
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