Omanis Travelling To Philippines Can Now Use Electronic Visas
Under the new system, approved e-Visa holders can present their visas upon arrival in the Philippines either digitally or in printed form. Physical visa stickers will no longer be affixed to their Omani passports.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The e-Visa system () will operate alongside Machine Readable Visa (MRV) stickers for individual temporary visitor visas under Category 9(a) and other applicable Philippine visa categories.
Oman's Foreign Ministry clarified that the Philippine e-Visa cannot be converted into another visa type and that the authorised length of stay cannot be extended.
Authorities added travellers planning to visit the Philippines must ensure their passports are valid for at least six months from their date of entry. They must also have valid health insurance covering the entire duration of their stay.ALSO READ
- Philippine tourism sees big boost when Middle East conflict is over; here's where to go Philippines asks Oman to cancel HIV test requirement for Filipino travellers Look: Philippines pristine rivers north of Manila to beat summer heat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment