Shoreline Medical Administration, CHUM Health And Cellution Biologics Launch Elite Graft Program For Advanced Wound Care

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline Medical Administration, CHUM Health and Cellution Biologics today announced the launch of the Elite Graft Program, a collaborative solution designed to support providers across the advanced wound care process-from graft access and revenue cycle management to documentation review and clawback protection.

The Elite Graft Program brings three specialized organizations together within one coordinated workflow, with a shared goal: helping the wound heal, ensuring the claim is right and protecting the revenue providers have earned.

Through the program, each partner addresses a distinct component of the advanced wound care process:



Cellution Biologics provides access to AmchoPlastTM (Q4316), a premium biologic graft with no upfront cost. In multicenter randomized controlled trials, AmchoPlast achieved 71% complete wound closure compared with 23% for standard care alone, along with a 78% reduction in wound area.

CHUM Health manages the revenue cycle, including eligibility verification, prior authorization, coding review, clean claims, denial management, appeals, payment posting and reporting. Shoreline Medical Administration provides clinical documentation review and protection against qualifying Medicare clawbacks, helping providers manage the financial risk associated with audits and recoupments. Clawback protection applies to claims reviewed and approved by Shoreline.



“We are pleased to be a part of this revolution. Adding our industry leading compliance layer and claw back guarantee to a premier skin substitute coupled with a wound care specific revenue cycle company is a big win,” said Kent Altenberg, CRO at Shoreline Medical Administration.

The program was developed around a simple challenge in advanced wound care: clinical outcomes, reimbursement and long-term payment protection are interconnected. A clinically effective graft that is not reimbursed creates financial risk, while even a properly reimbursed claim may face scrutiny or recoupment years later. The Elite Graft Program brings specialized support across these areas into a more coordinated model.

“Advanced wound care requires more than innovative products. It requires a coordinated strategy that supports providers from treatment through reimbursement. The Elite Graft Program brings together Cellution Biologics' advanced biologic solutions, Shoreline Medical Administration's expertise in independent clinical documentation review, and CHUM Health's specialized revenue cycle management capabilities, each under its own agreement with the practice. Together, we are creating a provider support model designed to reduce administrative burden, support documentation readiness, and help providers focus on what matters most: delivering better patient care,” said Dinesh Singh, President and CEO at CHUM Health.

“Today's wound care providers face unprecedented challenges-not only in delivering effective clinical care, but also in navigating an increasingly complex and uncertain reimbursement environment. At Cellution Biologics, we believe providers should be able to focus on healing patients without unnecessary financial risk. By combining the proven clinical performance of AmchoPlast with CHUM Health's reimbursement expertise and Shoreline's post-payment protection, the Elite Graft Program offers a comprehensive solution designed to restore confidence, reduce financial uncertainty, and expand access to advanced wound care,” said Shiva Arjunon, President at Cellution Biologics.

Providers interested in learning more about the Elite Graft Program can schedule a program walkthrough or attend the upcoming webinar, Beyond the Graft: Building Clinical and Financial Confidence in Advanced Wound Care.

Register for the Elite Graft Program Webinar



About Shoreline Medical Administration

Shoreline Medical Administration helps healthcare providers reduce the stress and financial risk associated with Medicare audits and clawbacks. Through its Clawback Protection Guarantee, Shoreline provides legal support from first notice through final decision. If the appeals are unsuccessful, Shoreline covers the cost of the legal defense and reimburses the clawback amount-providing practices with financial protection beyond traditional audit support.

About CHUM Health

CHUM Health provides revenue cycle management support across the reimbursement process, including eligibility verification, prior authorization, coding review, claims management, denials, appeals, payment posting and reporting.

About Cellution Biologics

Cellution Biologics Inc. is a regenerative medicine company specializing in the development and commercialization of human tissue-based products designed to support healing across a range of clinical applications. The company is committed to advancing patient care through innovation, quality, and collaboration with healthcare professionals.

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