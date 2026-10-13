BULL Shareholder Alert: December 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Webull Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: The lawsuit alleges Webull overstated its operational independence from the People's Republic of China. Institutional holders of BULL securities may wish to evaluate their lead plaintiff and recovery options.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors, including public pension funds, ERISA-governed plans, and asset managers, that a class action seeking securities recovery has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On October 7, 2026, shares fell $1.39, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 on unusually heavy volume following allegations that Webull had ties to China. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 7, 2026.

Alleged China Ties Behind the 19% Portfolio Hit

The pleading asserts that Webull described its principal business operations as U.S.-based. According to the pleading, the Company's ownership architecture, technical workforce, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance frameworks were tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China. As averred, the regulatory risk created by that dependence was materially understated in the SEC filings that institutional research teams relied upon.

The complaint also notes that the Company's founder controlled approximately 79.2% of total voting power as of March 31, 2026. Because governance influence is that concentrated, litigation may be one of the few avenues available to minority holders seeking to address the alleged disclosure failures.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery: ERISA and Fiduciary Checkpoints

Trustees and investment committees reviewing BULL exposure may want to consider the following:



ERISA plan fiduciaries may consider whether monitoring potential securities claims falls within their oversight responsibilities for plan assets.

The proposed class covers publicly traded Webull securities, which may include Class A ordinary shares (BULL) and redeemable warrants (BULLW).

Courts generally favor the movant with the largest provable financial interest. Losses across affiliated funds may bear on that analysis.

A lead plaintiff oversees litigation strategy and settlement discussions and selects counsel subject to court approval. Institutions that do not seek appointment remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where, as alleged here, a portfolio company's SEC filings understated how deeply its operations were tied to the PRC. Fiduciaries with meaningful BULL positions may wish to weigh whether their losses support a lead plaintiff application." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BULL Lawsuit

Q: When did Webull Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the October 7, 2026 corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What court was the BULL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BULL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Webull Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BULL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my BULL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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