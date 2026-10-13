ASTS Shareholder Alert: AST Spacemobile, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges AST SpaceMobile overstated the sufficiency of its capital position and the durability of its competitive lead in satellite direct-to-cellular service, while repeated billion-dollar convertible note offerings allegedly diluted shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

ASTS shares declined 17.04%, or $11.30 per share, on July 16, 2026, following the last of five alleged corrective events during the Class Period. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that the Company repeatedly represented its cash and liquidity position would be sufficient to meet planned operating expenses and capital expenditures, and that its position in the satellite direct-to-cellular market was uniquely durable. As averred in the complaint, increasing capital requirements were likely to drive additional debt and share dilution with greater frequency and at greater scale than had been signaled, and user adoption in the United States and Japan was slower than disclosed.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

Three separate offerings of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes were announced in October 2025, February 2026, and July 2026. For index funds, growth mandates, and pension plans holding ASTS through the Class Period, the complaint charges that each announcement corrected prior assurances about capital sufficiency and was followed by a same-week decline in share value.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Plan trustees and investment committees may have a duty to evaluate and document whether a viable claim exists on behalf of beneficiaries.

Eligibility depends on Class Period purchases, not on current ownership of the position.

Funds with the largest documented losses are typically best positioned to seek lead plaintiff appointment.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides oversight of counsel, strategy, and settlement decisions without increasing per-share recovery. Institutions that take no action may still participate as absent class members in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds holding sizable ASTS positions are often best situated to evaluate lead plaintiff service. The complaint alleges that shareholders received assurances about capital sufficiency that were followed by repeated billion-dollar convertible note offerings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ASTS Lawsuit

Q: When did AST SpaceMobile allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 4, 2025 to July 15, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the ASTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ASTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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