The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period

UV Disinfection Equipment Market

UV Disinfection Equipment Market share

UV Disinfection Equipment Market segments

The Business Research Company's UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The UV disinfection equipment market is evolving rapidly as industries worldwide seek safer, chemical-free sanitation methods. With rising concerns around hygiene, water purity, and environmental impact, this sector is set to experience impressive growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market's size, key players, regional outlook, driving factors, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory.

Market Size and Projections for UV Disinfection Equipment

The UV disinfection equipment market is anticipated to exceed $12 billion by 2030. This segment forms around 1% of its broader category, Other General Purpose Machinery, which is expected to reach approximately $1,011 billion in the same year. When viewed within the larger Machinery industry, valued at $5,280 billion by 2030, UV disinfection equipment will account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

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Competitive Landscape in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

The market is shaped by established global water treatment technology firms and specialized providers of ultraviolet disinfection solutions. These companies are innovating by developing sophisticated UV systems, incorporating automated monitoring features, enhancing energy efficiency, and integrating UV technology with water and air purification systems. Their competition revolves around meeting stringent hygiene regulations, pathogen control standards, sustainability goals, and advanced digital controls. Gaining insight into this competitive environment helps stakeholders identify potential avenues for growth, technology advances, and strategic partnerships across sectors like water treatment, healthcare, and industrial sanitation.

Top Market Player in UV Disinfection Equipment

According to The Business Research Company, Xylem Inc. led global sales in 2025 with a 9% market share. The company's water infrastructure and treatment division offers ultraviolet disinfection systems alongside advanced water treatment, monitoring, and integrated purification solutions. These products serve municipal water supplies, industrial processes, healthcare facilities, and commercial applications, positioning Xylem as a key player in the market.

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Asia-Pacific's Expanding Role in UV Disinfection Equipment

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market, reaching $4.6 billion from $1.9 billion in 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. This rapid expansion is driven by significant investments in municipal water treatment infrastructure, increased demand for chemical-free disinfection across industries, heightened awareness of infection control in public and commercial spaces, and the implementation of UV sanitation to comply with strict environmental and public health regulations.

Leading Segment by Component in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Component-wise, the UV lamp segment is projected to dominate by 2030, comprising 49% of the total market value, or $6 billion. This segment benefits from rising demand for high-efficiency ultraviolet sources, replacement of traditional lamps with longer-lasting UV technologies, energy-saving lamps used in water and air purification, and continued innovations that improve irradiation effectiveness and reliability.

Additional Market Segmentation Details

The UV disinfection equipment market is also categorized by power rating-low, medium, and high. Applications include water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, food and beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. End users span residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors, reflecting the wide-reaching adoption of UV disinfection technologies.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

One primary growth driver is the escalating demand for safe, chemical-free disinfection methods. Organizations are increasingly opting for UV systems that neutralize harmful microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi without generating hazardous by-products or compromising water and air quality. Environmental concerns, tighter regulations on chemical disinfectants, and sustainability commitments are accelerating adoption across municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential markets. This factor alone is expected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth.

Another significant driver is the growing necessity for ultrapure water in various industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and food and beverage processing. UV disinfection meets stringent microbial control requirements without leaving chemical residues, making it ideal for sensitive production environments and stricter water quality standards. This driver is anticipated to add about 2.2% growth annually.

Wider adoption of UV disinfection is also occurring across healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and public infrastructure such as transport hubs and schools. These sectors use UV technology to disinfect air, water, surfaces, and equipment, thereby enhancing hygiene and reducing pathogen transmission. Ongoing public health investments and focus on infection prevention are expected to generate around 2.1% annual market growth from this trend.

Market Fragmentation and Share Insights

The UV disinfection equipment market is moderately fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for 29% of total revenue in 2025. This balance results from moderate technological and regulatory hurdles, including strict standards for water quality, disinfection performance, compliance mandates, and integration of advanced UV technologies. Market leaders maintain substantial shares by offering diverse UV product lines, forming established partnerships in water treatment, maintaining global distribution networks, and continuously innovating. As demand rises for efficient pathogen control, energy-saving equipment, regulatory compliance, and automated monitoring, these firms are expected to strengthen their market positions through collaborations, technological advancements, and regional expansions.

Leading Companies by Market Share in 2025

The top players in market revenue include:

- Xylem Inc. (9%)

- Veralto Corp. (Trojan Technologies) (8%)

- Halma plc (6%)

- STERIS plc (5%)

- Dr. Hönle AG (1%)

- Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (0.4%)

- American Ultraviolet Company (0.3%)

- Advanced UV Inc. (0.1%)

- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (0.1%)

- Enaqua LLC (0.1%)

Innovations Changing the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

The emergence of UVC LED water disinfection systems is transforming this market by enhancing microbial inactivation efficiency, promoting sustainability, and enabling chemical-free water treatment in industrial and commercial environments. For instance, in June 2026, MASSPHOTON introduced the MP-UVC-200LP series, a UVC LED water disinfection system designed for high-flow applications. This mercury-free ultraviolet technology features intelligent monitoring and supports flow rates up to 200 liters per minute, improving reliability, enabling real-time performance tracking, and advancing sustainability in water treatment.

Strategies Employed by UV Disinfection Equipment Providers

Key competitive strategies in the market include:

- Advancing UV disinfection technologies to boost pathogen inactivation and treatment efficiency

- Utilizing UVC LED solutions to enhance energy efficiency and durability

- Expanding applications in water and air treatment to improve hygiene and safety

- Incorporating smart monitoring systems for automated performance tracking and control

Most Promising Growth Areas within UV Disinfection Equipment

Growth opportunities exist across core components such as UV lamps, controller units, quartz sleeves, reactor chambers, and other parts. Collectively, these segments are poised to add over $6.3 billion in market value between 2025 and 2030. UV lamps alone are expected to grow by $3 billion, with controller units, quartz sleeves, and reactor chambers each gaining approximately $1 billion, and other components contributing $0.3 billion. This expansion is driven by advancements in high-efficiency UV-C technology, the integration of smart monitoring and automated controls, and the adoption of energy-efficient modular UV systems in municipal, industrial, and commercial facilities.

Common Questions About the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

What is the expected growth rate of the UV disinfection equipment market?

The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% through 2030.

Which country will dominate the UV disinfection equipment market?

The United States is projected to be the largest market in 2030, valued at $3.0 billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2025 at a 12% CAGR. Growth will be driven by increased UV sterilization in healthcare, upgrades to wastewater treatment plants, demand for advanced air purification in commercial buildings, and investment in sustainable disinfecting technologies that reduce chemical use.

Who are the key players in this market?

Leading companies include Xylem Inc., Veralto Corp. (Trojan Technologies), Halma plc, STERIS plc, Dr. Hönle AG, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., American Ultraviolet Company, Advanced UV Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Enaqua LLC, and others.

Which firms supply major raw materials for UV disinfection equipment?

Key raw material suppliers include OSRAM GmbH, Signify N.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Ushio Inc., LightSources Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pentair plc, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., and Amphenol Corporation.

Who are the major distributors and wholesalers?

Top wholesalers and distributors feature WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Fastenal Company, RS Group plc, Grainger Inc., McMaster-Carr Supply Company, Global Industrial Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Zoro, Inc., SupplyHouse, LLC, U.S. Electrical Services, Inc., Blackhawk Industrial, Inc., Lawson Products, Inc., Hajoca Corporation, Hajoca Supply Chain, Industrial Supply Company, and Border States Electric.

Who are the principal end users of UV disinfection equipment?

Leading end users include Trojan Technologies, Veralto Corporation, Halma plc, STERIS plc, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Dr. Hönle AG, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., American Ultraviolet Company, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Aquionics Inc., Advanced UV Inc., UV Resources LLC, Luminor Environmental Inc., AquiSense Technologies LLC, Aquafine Corporation, UltraViolet Devices, Inc., R-Zero Systems, Inc., Vyv, Inc., NSF International, Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez S.A., and American Water Works Company, Inc.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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