As The Doors Close, Noahides From Six Continents Prepare To Sign A Founding Covenant In Jerusalem

President Javier Milei & Rabbi Cherki

The gathering runs from November 2 to 6, with a reception at the Residence of the President of Israel. Registration closes Sunday, October 18.

- Rabbi Chaim Goldberg, CEO, Noahide World CenterJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Registration for the First International Congress of Noahides closes on Sunday, October 18, 2026. After that date, the delegate list goes to the hotel and the office of the President of Israel, and no further names can be added.The Congress convenes November 2 to 6, 2026, at the Seven Arches Hotel on the Mount of Olives, facing the Old City of Jerusalem. Delegations are expected from six continents, including dozens of Noahide leaders from more than twenty countries.Noahides are non-Jews who commit to the Seven Laws of Noah, the universal moral covenant that Jewish tradition holds was given to all humanity. Their communities have grown across the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, yet most have practiced in small circles or alone. This is the first time they will stand together in one room, in Jerusalem.At the core of the assembly is the signing of a joint declaration that affirms the covenant of the Prophets and Jerusalem as the sacred site where humanity converges with its Creator. The program includes study with Rabbi Oury Cherki and the teachers of the Noahide World Center, a reception at the Residence of the President of Israel, and a planned meeting with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Participants who wish will make their Declaration before a Beit Din in Jerusalem.The timing carries its own statement. At a moment when Jerusalem holds the world's attention as a place of conflict, men and women from six continents who are not Jewish are choosing to come toward the city, not in politics and not in protest, but in covenant.“On the day after the declaration is signed, a Noahide in Manila or in Texas will no longer stand alone before his questions. There will be recognized communities, accountable leadership, and a living connection to Jerusalem. We are moving from scattered individuals to a covenantal structure, and that is the difference between a sentiment and a civilization,” said Rabbi Oury Cherki, President of the Noahide World Center.“For two thousand years the nations were asked to watch Israel from the outside. This is the first time they are being received inside, not as guests, but as builders of the same structure. We are not adding a second floor to an old building. In Jerusalem, together, we are pouring a new foundation,” said Rabbi Chaim Goldberg, CEO of the Noahide World Center.Final registration is open until Sunday, October 18, 2026. Program, speakers, and registration:ABOUT THE NOAHIDE WORLD CENTERThe Noahide World Center (Brit Olam) is a Jerusalem-based organization serving Noahide communities on six continents in more than twenty languages, under the presidency of Rabbi Oury Cherki.

R Chaim Goldberg

Brit-Olam the Noahide World Center

+972 52-423-9986

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As the Doors Close, Noahides From Six Continents Prepare to Sign a Founding Covenant in Jerusalem News Provided By FRINDS OF Brit-Olam (Noahide World Center) October 13, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion



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