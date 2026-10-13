Professor John Nolan Brings Two Decades Of Nutrition, Vision And Brain-Health Research To LA With 'A Vision For Vision'

(cw: Allison Melody, John Nolan, Alexis Mather, Raquel Lindo, Elaine Urzua, Jennifer Chinn, Eric Carlson, Bill Gerber, Elen Rose Factor)

Physicians, eye-health professionals, nutrition and wellness leaders joined Professor Nolan for a private screening; hosted by health influencer Allison Melody

- Allison MelodyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irish nutritional scientist Professor John Nolan brought more than two decades of research into nutrition, vision, memory and healthy aging to Los Angeles last Thursday night as physicians, healthcare professionals, nutrition and wellness leaders, creators and members of the entertainment community gathered at The London West Hollywood for a private screening of the new documentary A Vision for Vision.Directed and produced by two-time EmmyAward-winning filmmaker Wayne Chesler, A Vision for Vision follows Nolan's work investigating how targeted nutrition and naturally occurring carotenoids - including lutein, zeaxanthin and meso-zeaxanthin - may influence visual function, brain health and healthy aging.Following the screening, Nolan and Chesler participated in a conversation moderated by health and wellness influencer Allison Melody of“Food Nation”, with a discussion expanding on the science featured in the film, why Nolan believes preventive nutrition deserves greater attention, and how decades of laboratory and clinical research can be translated into information people can actually understand and use.Among those attending Thursday's screening were Dr. Sun Young Lee, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified retina surgeon and clinician-scientist at USC; Dr. Kristina Voss, M.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at USC; Dr. Shenila Rajani, O.D., a National Board-certified optometrist and owner of Eye World Eye Care; Frederic Jouhet, founder of MacuHealth; Carlos Torres, Director at MaraVilla LLC; and others.For the health professionals in attendance, the screening offered a different value: seeing how complex research can be translated into a documentary designed to reach patients and the broader public.“What surprised me about this film was learning just how powerful carotenoids are when it comes to protecting our eyesight and supporting our brain health,” says health and wellness influencer Allison Melody.“Who knew the secret to sight was hidden in plants?!”"I believe anyone interested in longevity and innovative nutrition would benefit from watching A Vision for Vision," says Jared Reichert of Sensing Wellness. "Those with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's disease or macular degeneration may find it particularly meaningful, while others may feel inspired to approach nutrition and supplementation more intentionally as part of their preventive health practices."Nolan's work has examined nutritional interventions across several areas of human health. His research includes the re-MIND study in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease; the CREST AMD trials examining targeted carotenoid supplementation and visual function in people with age-related macular degeneration; and the recently published SNIPE study, which examined macular carotenoids and omega-3 fatty acids in relation to visual function and performance among precision-sport athletes and players.Together, these studies gave Thursday's audience several ways into the film, from eye health and aging to memory, nutrition and human performance.“Younger generations would really benefit from seeing this film, as prevention is so important,” added LA-based filmmaker Heather McKay.“Professor Nolan's research highlights how accessible the benefits of nature can be and, as the film beautifully demonstrates, how early we can start prioritizing our health.”Thursday's Los Angeles event comes as A Vision for Vision begins its wider release campaign, giving audiences outside the scientific community an opportunity to encounter Nolan's research through documentary storytelling. Audiences in Austin, TX will have the next opportunity to see the film at a private screening on October 13, before the film releases publicly on Digital/VOD beginning Tuesday, November 3.About A Vision for VisionDirected and produced by two-time EmmyAward-winning filmmaker Wayne Chesler, this special documentary follows Irish professor John Nolan's 20-year exploration of the link between nutrition, vision, and brain health. From the marigold fields of Mexico to research labs in Ireland, the Omega-3 enriched Norwegian seas, and elite performance centers in Singapore, the film uncovers breakthrough science behind nutrients that support how we see, think, and age.Press Materials:MEDIA CONTACTMitch SwanMILLENNIAL PRmitch@millennialpublicrelation

Mitchell Swan

Millennial PR

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Professor John Nolan Brings Two Decades of Nutrition, Vision and Brain-Health Research to LA with 'A Vision for Vision' News Provided By Millennial PR October 13, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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