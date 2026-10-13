Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Pricing Up 5.7%, With Category-Level Pricing Varying From 0-13%, New Finditparts Index Shows

FinditParts' detailed pricing data indicates that heavy-duty parts inflation has been cooling; 2026 YoY trends have moderated since Q1, but overall pricing is still up 5.7% compared to January 2024.

The Heavy-Duty (Truck Parts) Price Index (“HDPI”) - built from ~3MM in-stock truck parts across ~900 supplier locations reveals wide gaps between categories.

- Matt Schweickert, CEO of FinditPartsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FinditParts, the leading online marketplace for heavy-duty truck parts, today released the first edition of the Heavy-Duty Price Index (HDPI), a new monthly benchmark that measures how heavy-duty truck parts prices are moving using real supplier inventory rather than surveys or list prices. The inaugural report shows that heavy-duty parts prices stood 5.7% above their January 2024 level as of September 2026, and that the increase has been far from uniform across parts categories. The free report is available at finditparts/intelligence.Key findings- Parts cost 5.7% more than in early 2024. The HDPI reached 105.7 in September 2026, up from a January 2024 baseline of 100.- The pace is cooling. Year-over-year increases have moderated through 2026, with overall prices roughly flat month over month in recent readings, but the cumulative rise since 2024 remains.Categories diverge sharply. Driveline and axle prices are up 12.9% since January 2024, while HVAC parts are roughly flat (index 99.0).- More cost may be coming. Manufacturer-level prices are still climbing (up 1.9% year over year), a leading signal that further increases could move downstream to distributors and fleets.- Distributors held higher prices for longer. Distributors saw less price easing in 2024 and sharper increases in 2025 than the market overall.A sharper read than the government's. In August 2026, federal data sent mixed signals on motor-vehicle parts: the Consumer Price Index showed a 0.9% year-over-year rise while the Producer Price Index showed 3.3%. HDPI tracks the heavy-duty segment specifically, at far greater scale.Quote from FinditParts CEO“The heavy-duty truck parts industry is a large and critical part of the overall U.S. economy. For years, industry participants have had to rely on market anecdotes, incomplete insights, or unsubstantiated data to inform their operating decisions”, said Matt Schweickert, CEO of FinditParts.“The inaugural Heavy-Duty Price Index (HDPI) changes that. This detailed, industry-specific price index highlights that overall U.S. Heavy-Duty truck part prices are 5.7% above January 2024 levels, and that the pricing pressure hasn't landed evenly: some categories, like driveline and axle, are up nearly 13%, while others have held flat. For the fleets and shops keeping trucks on the road, that kind of visibility is the difference between guessing and planning.”“Headline inflation may be cooling, but manufacturers' pricing is still climbing,” Schweickert added.“That usually means more cost is working its way toward distributors and fleets in the months ahead. FinditParts built this index so the industry can see those shifts coming instead of finding out at the invoice.”About the dataThe HDPI is built from the same live inventory signals that power the FinditParts marketplace: roughly 3 million unique in-stock SKUs held at about 900 stocking locations, representing on the order of $7 billion of inventory at supplier cost. Rather than surveying prices, FinditParts measures them like-for-like (the same SKU at the same location, compared month to month) utilizing the matched-item approach that underlies the government's Consumer Price Index.Scale is what sets HDPI apart; the CPI samples roughly 80,000 prices across the entire consumer economy, of which motor vehicle parts and equipment is about 0.3% (with roughly 85% of that coming from tires). By comparison, HDPI compares millions of heavy-duty parts prices each month, giving the industry a far more granular view of its own market than broad national indexes can offer.About FinditPartsFounded in 2010, FinditParts is a leading eCommerce, intelligence, and technology solutions provider to the heavy-duty truck parts industry. Our proven front- and back-end eCommerce systems and unrivaled visibility into US heavy-duty truck parts supply and demand enable us to serve distributors, manufacturers, dealers, repair shops, and truck owners with the tools and insights they need to navigate the complex parts market and optimize their business performance.###

Kevin Lydic

FindItParts

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Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Pricing Up 5.7%, With Category-Level Pricing Varying From 0-13%, New FinditParts Index Shows News Provided By FindItParts October 13, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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