Goodyear PD Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Strengthening Commitment To Inclusive Community Policing

The Goodyear Police Department has been a Certified Autism CenterTM since 2023.

- Chief Brian Issitt of the Goodyear Police Department

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation for the Goodyear Police Department, recognizing its ongoing efforts to strengthen how staff and officers serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals throughout the community. To renew its CAC designation, at least 80% of community-facing officers and staff completed autism and sensory training focused on understanding autism and developing strategies for more effective communication and interactions. Since first earning its designation in 2023, the department has continued building autism awareness into its staff training and community engagement efforts.

“Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM designation reflects the Goodyear Police Department's continued commitment to serving every member of our community with understanding, patience and respect,” says Chief Brian Issitt of the Goodyear Police Department.“This training gives our employees practical tools to better recognize individual needs, communicate effectively and create safer, more positive interactions.”

“The training has helped our employees better understand how autism may affect a person's communication, behavior and response to a police encounter,” says Sgt. Mayra Reeson, Public Information Officer of the Goodyear Police Department.“That awareness allows officers and professional staff to adjust their approach, reduce unnecessary stress and provide more thoughtful service to individuals and their families.”

Autism training gives law enforcement officers practical strategies to communicate more effectively, recognize individual needs and respond with greater confidence during community interactions. Certification helps departments strengthen trust, improve staff readiness and create more positive experiences for autistic individuals, their families and the community.

“Continuing the Certified Autism CenterTM designation demonstrates the Goodyear Police Department's commitment to building greater understanding and confidence when interacting with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES.“Ongoing training helps officers approach each interaction with greater awareness of different communication and sensory needs, supporting more inclusive and positive experiences for all community members.”

The department also proudly supports the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division's Blue Envelope Program, a voluntary and confidential initiative designed to support autistic drivers during traffic stops. The program provides drivers with an envelope to store their vehicle registration and insurance information, along with guidance for both the driver and law enforcement officers to support effective communication, reduce stress and promote safety.

Blue Envelopes are available to community members at the Goodyear Police Department during regular business hours. The department does not maintain records or a database of program participants.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Goodyear Police Department is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About the Goodyear Police Department

The Goodyear Police Department is committed to protecting and serving the Goodyear community through professional, responsive and community-focused policing. The department works in partnership with residents, businesses and community organizations to promote public safety, strengthen trust and enhance the quality of life for everyone who lives, works in or visits Goodyear.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Sgt. Mayra Reeson, Public Information Officer

Goodyear Police Department

Email:...



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

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Goodyear PD Renews Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Strengthening Commitment to Inclusive Community Policing News Provided By IBCCES October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights



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