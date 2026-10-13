ERE Executive Forum Helps Recruiting Leaders Turn AI Experimentation Into Action

Kyle Lagunas will lead the RIS Executive Forum on building AI momentum in talent acquisition, November 9, 2026, in San Diego.

Kyle Lagunas leads the Nov. 9 Executive Forum in San Diego; the Nov. 10-11 summit offers HRCI and SHRM recertification credits

- Kyle Lagunas, Founder & Principal Analyst, Kyle & CoSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Another pilot. Another platform. Another dashboard showing activity. For talent acquisition executives, the harder question is what any of it is actually improving.That question will drive the RIS Executive Forum: Building Real AI Momentum in Talent Acquisition, presented by ERE Media and Kyle & Co on Monday, November 9, from 1-5 p.m. in San Diego, ahead of the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit.Facilitated by Kyle Lagunas, Founder and Principal Analyst of Kyle & Co, the half-day program brings senior recruiting leaders together to examine their own operations, compare decisions with peers, and identify three prioritized actions they can take back to their teams.The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit follows November 10-11 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The conference has been approved for HRCI and SHRM recertification credits, allowing attendees to earn credits upon completion of the qualifying program.What Should AI Own? What Still Needs a Recruiter?The Executive Forum centers on two working sessions.The first examines the automation line in hiring: what to hand to AI, what to standardize, and where recruiter judgment remains essential.The second tackles orchestration and consolidation. As AI capabilities overlap across recruiting platforms, leaders will work through how to make clearer technology decisions and align stakeholders around fewer, more intentional systems.“AI is an accelerant, not a strategy. Point it at a broken process, and all you do is get there faster,” said Lagunas.The format gives executives time to apply those questions to the decisions on their own desks. Research frames each segment, followed by facilitated roundtables using a think-write-share approach.The Forum will operate under the Chatham House Rule, enabling participants to discuss lessons and ideas without attributing comments to individual speakers or their organizations.Leave With Three Priorities Your Team Can Act OnThe program draws on Kyle & Co's AI Momentum Model, grounded in survey data from more than 350 senior HR and talent leaders. The Forum applies the model through a talent acquisition lens for the first time.Participants will complete a diagnostic to assess their organization's position on the AI momentum curve and examine the drivers affecting progress, including AI literacy, governance, and risk orientation.The intended takeaways are specific:An assessment of where their organization stands, benchmarked against the research.A clearer understanding of the constraints holding back progress.Three prioritized actions matched to their organization's situation.Connections with senior peers facing similar operational decisions.Themes from the Monday discussions will inform Lagunas' opening keynote the following morning,“Motion Isn't Momentum: Where AI Is Taking Talent Acquisition.”The Conversation Continues Across the SummitThe main program of the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit on November 10-11 brings together recruiting leaders and practitioners from Ford Motor Company, Wells Fargo, CVS Health, Expedia Group, Pinterest, Roblox, Thales, General Atomics, ChenMed, Tricentis, SafeBreach, and other organizations.Hosted by John Baldino, President of Humareso, and Jackye Clayton, Founder of Who Do I Work For, the Summit covers AI implementation, recruiting operations, candidate fraud, employer brand, sourcing, leadership, and the changing role of talent acquisition.Attendees will also have opportunities to continue discussions beyond the stage through speaker office hours in the Ask Me Anything Lounge, roundtables, and peer networking.HRCI and SHRM recertification credit adds professional development value to a program built around practical recruiting decisions and direct access to the people doing the work.The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit is supported by Gold Sponsor Juicebox and Silver Sponsors AcquireROI, AppVault, Braintrust AIR, Built In, Cadient, Honorlock, Metaview, Tenzo AI, and Ropes.Applications and RegistrationExecutive Forum applications are open to qualified RIS attendees. Capacity is intentionally limited, and the Recruiting Innovation Summit organizers review each application to keep the discussion focused on senior talent acquisition and recruiting leaders responsible for hiring strategy, technology decisions, and operational outcomes.Apply for the November 9 Executive Forum:ERERecruitingConference/executive-forumExplore the agenda and register for the November 10-11 summit:ERERecruitingConferenceLocation:Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine3777 La Jolla Village DriveSan Diego, California 92122About the ERE Recruiting Innovation SummitThe ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit is ERE Media's flagship gathering for talent acquisition professionals. The summit brings together recruiting executives, practitioners, sourcing specialists, employer brand professionals, recruiting operations teams, and HR technology innovators for practitioner-led learning, candid discussion, and practical ideas they can apply inside their organizations.Follow the conversation: #ThisIsRIS

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ERE Executive Forum Helps Recruiting Leaders Turn AI Experimentation Into Action News Provided By Evan White PR October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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