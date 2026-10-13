B3C Solutions Unveils Future Of Bar & Chain Lubrication With Water-Based Lubricant Concentrate (Equip Expo Booth 10042)

B3C Biodegradable Bar & Chain Lubricant Concentrate (Hydro Lubricant)

B3C Hydro Lubricant White Paper QR - Scan with phone for white paper

New Hydro Lubrication Technology Delivers Superior Performance, Up to 80% Efficiencies, and Versatility to Create Multiple Lubricant Formats from Concentrate

- B3C SpokespersonCONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B3C Fuel Solutions is unveiling its new Better Than OilTM Biodegradable Bar & Chain Lubricant Concentrate at the 2026 Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, introducing a new approach to chainsaw lubrication that combines advanced performance, sustainability, significant cost and logistical efficiencies, and exceptional formulation versatility.Developed using B3C's innovative Hydro Lubrication platform, the new concentrate reengineers how water is used in lubrication. Rather than relying on conventional petroleum oils, Hydro Lubrication combines water with specializedchemistry to deliver advanced friction and wear protection, heat management, and operating stability.One Gallon Makes Five – With Up to 80% Savings or EfficienciesUnlike conventional ready-to-use bar and chain oils, B3C's new concentrate is easily mixed with water at the point of use. One gallon of concentrate produces five gallons of usable lubricant, creating opportunities to reduce shipping weight, storage space, packaging, transportation costs and associated environmental impact by as much as 80%.The lubricant is designed for gas, battery-powered and electric chainsaws, offering manufacturers, distributors, retailers, commercial operators and consumers a more efficient approach to lubrication.One Concentrate. Multiple Lubrication Solutions.One of the most distinctive innovations is the formulation's versatility. By simply adjusting the concentrate-to-water ratio or introducing readily available ingredients such as RV/boat antifreeze or isopropyl alcohol, users can create multiple lubricant formats from the same product, including:.Standard Bar & Chain Lubricant – High-tack lubrication for gas, battery and electric chainsaws..Cold-Weather Bar & Chain Lubricant – Modified formulation for lower-temperature operation..Thin Sprayable Lubricant – Lighter consistency for spray applications..Blade & Chain / Shear Lubricant – Alternative formulation for blade and shear applications..Gel or Grease-Like Lubricant – Thicker consistency for applications requiring greater lubricant retention.This adaptability can reduce the need to purchase, transport and store multiple specialized lubricants, expanding the value and utility of a single concentrated product.Advanced Performance Beyond Petroleum-Based OilsComparative testing demonstrates that Better Than OilTM delivers significant performance advantages over conventional petroleum-based bar and chain oil, including up to 50% less friction, 38% less wear, 93% higher heat capacity and 243% greater thermal conductivity. Reducing friction, vibration, and heat are especially beneficial in increasing battery life for the ever-growing battery chainsaw market.The high-tack, petroleum-free formulation helps minimize sling and throw-off, incorporates rust and corrosion inhibitors, and produces a biodegradable* finished lubricant that is water-soluble for easier cleanup.The new concentrate represents a practical application of B3C's expanding Hydro Lubrication platform, demonstrating how advanced lubrication chemistry and the engineering of water can deliver performance, versatility, sustainability and economic advantages beyond conventional oil-based products.For an overview of B3C's new Better Than OilTM Biodegradable Bar & Chain Lubricant Concentrate, visit /product/better-than-oil-biodegradable-bar-chain-lubricant-concentrate/B3C's Hydro Lubrication White Paper can be accessed by scanning the QR code or by visiting /wp-content/uploads/2026/10/B3C-Hydro-Lubrication or . More company and product information available at .LEARN MORE ABOUT HYDRO LUBRICATION AT THE 2026 EQUIP EXPOSITION: B3C BOOTH 10042B3C Fuel Solutions develops and manufactures innovative chemical products that solve practical problems for engines, equipment, property and the people who use and maintain them. Its diverse portfolio includes Hydro Lubricants, fuel and oil treatments, patented fluid-drying desiccants, super-absorbents for spill remediation, and specialized products for equipment care, maintenance and other consumer, commercial and industrial applications. Through brands including Mechanic In A BottleTM and Ethanol ShieldTM Fuel Stabilizer, B3C serves customers worldwide with practical solutions designed to protect valuable equipment, improve performance and productivity, reduce downtime, and save time and money.

Greg Allen

B3C Fuel Solutions

+1 404-550-4487

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

B3C Solutions Unveils Future of Bar & Chain Lubrication with Water-Based Lubricant Concentrate (Equip Expo Booth 10042) News Provided By B3C Fuel Solutions October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.