Aquila Empowers Emerging Tourism Leaders And Navigates Cruise Futures At SOTIC 2026

Beth Hatt, president of the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, presents at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Beth Hatt (center), president of the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, with Regional Tourism Youth Congress delegates and Guyana Tourism Authority and CTO officials in Georgetown, Guyana

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence highlighted opportunities for Caribbean destinations to build greater economic and community value from cruise tourism during the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026 in Guyana, while also helping to engage the region's youth as the next generation of tourism industry leaders.As the official training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Aquila presented the Cruise Masterclass,“Maximizing Destination Value Through Cruise Tourism,” in collaboration with CTO and FCCA. The session explored how destinations can build on cruise arrivals by creating compelling visitor experiences, increasing local economic participation and extending the benefits of cruise tourism across the wider destination economy.The Masterclass focused on four areas: understanding the cruise industry and guest expectations; creating and capturing value locally; strengthening destination readiness and delivery; and extending the economic and community benefits generated by cruise tourism.“Cruise arrivals create tremendous opportunity for destinations,” said Beth Hatt, president of the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.“The opportunity is to build on those arrivals by creating experiences visitors value, strengthening local businesses and partnerships, and ensuring that cruise tourism contributes as broadly and sustainably as possible to the destination economy.”The Masterclass also examined the importance of people, partnerships and destination stewardship. Participants considered how ports, tourism organizations, governments, operators, attractions and communities can work together to create a more connected visitor experience. They were also challenged to identify practical opportunities and commit to one action they could implement in their destinations within 90 days.Aquila brought to the discussion more than four decades of tourism operations experience and 18 years of cruise industry training with Caribbean destinations. Its perspective was also informed by its Saint John Living Lab in Canada, where cruise experiences and operations have been observed, tested and refined in a working destination environment.Aquila expanded its SOTIC involvement by working with the region's youth on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Hatt led a 90-minute, hands-on workshop for youth leaders serving as junior ministers and commissioners of tourism.Building on Aquila's longstanding commitment to engaging students and emerging tourism professionals, the interactive session created space for dialogue, questions and practical exploration. It examined the evolution of the cruise industry, career and entrepreneurial opportunities across the sector, and the role young people can play in shaping its future.“Cruise tourism is about much more than ships and passengers,” Hatt said.“It is also about the people who deliver the experience, the businesses and communities that benefit from it, and the young professionals who will help shape where the industry goes next. We were grateful for the opportunity to contribute to both conversations at SOTIC.”SOTIC 2026 takes place in Georgetown, Guyana, Oct. 5-9 under the theme“Tourism Futures: Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive.” The conference brings together tourism ministers, commissioners and directors of tourism, private-sector executives, industry specialists, media and other regional and international stakeholders to examine the issues and opportunities shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila Center for Cruise Excellence is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. Drawing on more than four decades of experience operating Aquila Tours and its Living Lab in Saint John, New Brunswick - where exceptional guest experiences are designed, tested and refined daily - the organization delivers training and development programs for destinations, tour companies, tour guides and front-line operators. Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnerships with cruise lines and destination stakeholders. For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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Aquila Empowers Emerging Tourism Leaders and Navigates Cruise Futures at SOTIC 2026 News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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