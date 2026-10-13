Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Brings Texas Connection Buckle Series Championship To Fort Worth Oct. 17

42nd Texas Connection Logo

BPIR Fort Worth, TX Bronc Rider

BPIR Texas Connection Series Bull Rider

BPIR Fort Worth Calf Roper Kadrion Richards ~ Photo Credit TK Farrier

Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Two Cowtown Coliseum performances will close the 2026 season with championship buckles, while recognizing Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the nation's only touring African American rodeo association, will close its 2026 season at Cowtown Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 17, with the Texas Connection Buckle Series Championship. Performances at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. will feature Black rodeo competition, recognizing the series' top money winners with championship buckles.

The championship concludes a yearlong Fort Worth residency that began in February and included four earlier Texas Connection Series dates and eight performances. Competitors will have one final opportunity to strengthen their series standings before the top money winners are recognized and presented with championship buckles.

Fans will experience ranch bronc riding, ladies steer undecorating, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, relay racing and bull riding. Youth favorites like junior breakaway roping, junior barrels, and peewee barrels promise excitement for all ages.

"Fort Worth has been an important part of our 42nd season, and this championship gives us an opportunity to celebrate the competitors and families who have supported the Texas Connection Series throughout the year," said Valeria Howard Cunningham, president and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. "Our cowboys and cowgirls have competed hard at every stop. We look forward to returning to Cowtown Coliseum for one more exciting day of competition and recognizing the athletes who finish the series at the top."

The October 17 event will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, honoring survivors, remembering those we have lost, and encouraging awareness, support, and hope throughout our communities.

The event will also continue the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo's partnership with True Vet Solutions to honor military veterans. During the 7:30pm performances, the organizations will present a custom buckle, recognizing a veteran for their service and sacrifice.

After traveling to cities across the country, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo returns to the historic Cowtown Coliseum to close its 2026 tour in grand style. There is no more fitting place to celebrate Black Western history, honor a proud legacy, and showcase the extraordinary talent of the nation's top Black cowboys and cowgirls. It is the ultimate finale to a season of heritage, excellence, and unforgettable competition.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo's 2026 season has been supported by Ariat, Crown Royal, YETI, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Upscale Media, Four Four Boot Company, Extreme equine and True Vet Solutions, along with valued partners: the BPIR Foundation, Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation and Anti-Violence Ventures.

Tickets and event information are available at BillPickettRodeo and AXS. Cowtown Coliseum is located at 121 East Exchange Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by entertainment producer Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation's only touring African American rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, the organization preserves the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West while providing a national platform for today's rodeo athletes. Led by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo presents competition in major cities across the United States and advances awareness of Black Western heritage.

Michelle R Johnson - BPIR Media Relations Director

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

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Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Brings Texas Connection Buckle Series Championship to Fort Worth Oct. 17 News Provided By Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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