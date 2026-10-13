UDC, The Pearl International Hospital Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

United Development Company (UDC), in partnership with The Pearl International Hospital, hosted a community awareness event and workshop to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing together UDC employees, residents and healthcare professionals to highlight the importance of early detection, preventive healthcare and informed health choices.

Held at The Pearl International Hospital, the event builds on an awareness programme UDC introduced last year, reinforcing its commitment to making breast cancer awareness an annual community initiative.

The workshop focused on practical ways to support early detection, with healthcare specialists highlighting the importance of recognising changes and potential early signs, carrying out regular self-examinations and seeking professional medical advice when needed.

Participants were also encouraged to prioritise routine health screenings, including mammograms for eligible women, as part of a proactive approach to maintaining their health.

The programme also highlighted the important role women play in encouraging positive health choices within their families and wider communities.

A keynote address by local entrepreneur and influencer Afraa al-Noaimi offered encouragement and confidence, urging women to look after themselves and one another, keep conversations about health open, share knowledge and experiences, and recognise that making time for their own wellbeing is a powerful choice.

Hospitality Development Company (HDC), Lab 33, Skin & More, Quartier Beauty and Floribunda supported the event, helping enhance the community experience and support the programme's objectives.

Extending the breast cancer awareness campaign across the UDC's destinations, several prominent landmarks were also illuminated in pink from October 1, running until the end of the month, including UDC Tower, Gewan Bridge and the Crystal Walk shades.

United Development Company The Pearl International Hospital Qatar