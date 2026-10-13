Father Amir's Legacy Remains Deeply Rooted In Our Hearts And In The Memory Of Our Nation: HH The Amir

Addressing the inauguration of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, HH the Amir said:

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