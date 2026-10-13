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Father Amir's Legacy Remains Deeply Rooted In Our Hearts And In The Memory Of Our Nation: HH The Amir

Father Amir's Legacy Remains Deeply Rooted In Our Hearts And In The Memory Of Our Nation: HH The Amir


Date: 2026-10-13 02:25:33

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has paid tribute to HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani for leading Qatar through a pivotal chapter in its history, laying the foundations for comprehensive development, strengthening state institutions and empowering the Qatari people.

Addressing the inauguration of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, HH the Amir said:

His Highness added:

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani 55th annual session of the Shura Council Qatar

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Gulf Times

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