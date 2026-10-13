Showtime! 2026 Concludes, Offering Students Hands-On Learning Through Theater

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth edition of Showtime! 2026, organized by Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, has concluded with the participation of 50 students from six QF schools.

Through the bilingual theatrical production "The Secret of the Garden", featuring the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, established under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation, students experienced a learning journey that combined creativity with practical application. The production helped strengthen their communication and teamwork skills while encouraging them to use Arabic in artistic and interactive contexts, reflecting QF's approach to providing authentic learning opportunities beyond the classroom.

Aisha Al Sultan, Performing Arts Specialist at Qatar Music Academy within Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, said the educational value of Showtime! extended beyond the final performance to encompass a broader process of learning and discovery, from auditions and script readings to rehearsals, overcoming challenges and ultimately performing before an audience.

She explained that participating in the production enabled students to develop a range of artistic and personal skills, including acting, vocal performance, movement and emotional expression, as well as the ability to understand characters and their motivations.

Arabic featured prominently in this year's production, helping students deepen their understanding of vocabulary and linguistic structures by applying them in practical contexts rather than simply memorizing lines.

Al Sultan noted that the experience was closely linked to classroom learning, explaining that Showtime! allows students to put academic skills into practice. Reading becomes a means of understanding characters and interpreting scripts, language becomes a tool for communicating with an audience, while music and movement help develop concentration, memory and coordination.

Showtime! 2026 Qatar Theater