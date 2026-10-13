Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Maldives Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Iruthisham Adam met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Maldives Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari.
During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.Qatar Maldives
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment