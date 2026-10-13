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Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Maldives Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Maldives Meets Qatar's Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-13 02:25:32

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Iruthisham Adam met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Maldives Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

Qatar Maldives

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Gulf Times

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