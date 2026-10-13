Portfolio Of Projects And Investment Opportunities Worth QAR 221 Bn Over Next 5 Years: HH The Amir

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said:

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness highlighted the soundness of the direction set out in the Third National Development Strategy; the very reforms that enhance economic competitiveness under normal circumstances are the same ones that strengthen its resilience in times of adversity.

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