Qatar International Medical Devices And Healthcare Exhibition And Conference To Open Wednesday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third Qatar International Medical Devices and Healthcare Exhibition and Conference (QMED 2026) will open Wednesday at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC), bringing together 55 companies and institutions from 12 countries to showcase medical technologies and explore opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Held under the official patronage of the Ministry of Public Health, the three-day event will bring together healthcare organizations, medical and technology companies, manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare professionals and decision-makers.

QMED 2026 aims to provide a platform for local and international stakeholders across the healthcare sector to present their latest medical products, technologies and solutions, exchange expertise, build partnerships and explore investment opportunities.

This year's edition will feature broad international participation, reflecting growing interest in Qatar's healthcare sector and the wider region. Its accompanying scientific and professional program will include seminars, panel discussions, workshops, specialized scientific sessions and networking activities.

Nasser Ahmed Al Khouri, Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Public Health, said:

"The Ministry's patronage of the Qatar International Medical Devices and Healthcare Exhibition and Conference reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with the private sector and increasing its contribution to the growth and advancement of healthcare, in support of the national outcomes of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.”

He emphasized that the Ministry of Public Health attaches great importance to specialized events that contribute to promoting innovation, strengthening partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem and ensuring that Qatar's healthcare sector keeps pace with the latest global developments in medical technology and healthcare services.

Al Khouri noted that the strong international participation in the exhibition reflects Qatar's growing standing as an important destination for hosting specialized healthcare events. He added that QMED provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and showcase the latest technologies and solutions that support the continued development of Qatar's healthcare system.

For his part, Khalifa Salman Al Muhannadi, Chairman of the QMED 2026 Organizing Committee, said: "The opening of QMED 2026 under the patronage of the Ministry of Public Health marks an important milestone in the exhibition's development. It reflects the support extended to Qatar's healthcare sector and the emphasis placed on strengthening cooperation between healthcare institutions, the private sector and specialized international companies.”

The third edition of QMED forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Qatar's position as a regional hub for specialized healthcare exhibitions, conferences and events, while fostering connections between the Qatari market and international markets in line with the continued development of the country's healthcare sector.

MoPH QMED 2026 Qatar