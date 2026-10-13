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Israel: A Global Shift? Europe & US Turn Against Policies

Israel: A Global Shift? Europe & US Turn Against Policies


Date: 2026-10-13 02:25:31

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Once a staunch ally, Israel faces growing international condemnation. European nations and even segments of the US Democratic base are turning away, questioning its policies. The speaker suggests international pressure is the only path to policy change for Israel

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Gulf Times

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