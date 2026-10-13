How Will Iran Deal With US's Plan Of Total Isolation?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr. Nasser Hadian, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Tehran, will unpack the reasons behind Washington's new plan to isolate Iran globally and how Tehran will respond to President Trump's relentless threats before and after the US midterm elections.
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