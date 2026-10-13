Stocks Move Sideways Ahead Of Earnings And Economic Data

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, features a stock market analysis article from Paul Rejczak.

The stock market remained virtually flat yesterday - is this just a pause within the ongoing uptrend?

The S&P 500 index lost 0.06% on Monday, remaining near the 7,800 level and extending its short-term consolidation following gains earlier this month. Today, the market is expected to open 0.1% lower, with relatively low volatility despite earnings releases from major banks.

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Investor sentiment has improved, as reflected in last Wednesday'sAAII Investor Sentiment Survey, which reported that 40.3% of individual investors are bullish, while 39.0% are bearish.

The S&P 500 index remains near its record high, as shown on the daily chart.

S&P 500 Futures Contract: Sideways Trading

This morning, theS&P 500 futures contract is trading within a consolidation range, extending its recent fluctuations.

Resistance is at 7,880-7,900, while support is at 7,800-7,820, among other levels.

Market Outlook: Uncertainty After Reaching a New All-Time High

The S&P 500 index is set to open virtually flat today as investors await corporate earnings releases and economic data, including tomorrow's key Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. For now, it seems to be a flat correction within the broader uptrend.

Here's what I think is most likely:

The S&P 500 index is likely to extend its sideways trading as investors await tomorrow's CPI data and further earnings releases. MyVolatility Breakout System is currently long in the market.

What This Means for Your Portfolio

For individual investors, this environment calls for careful position management. While the market continues to advance, the combination of low volatility, seasonal weakness signals, and stretched valuations suggests that defensive positioning may become increasingly important in the weeks ahead.

The current market conditions highlight the value of having a systematic approach to investing rather than trying to time every market move. Whether you're using technical systems like the Volatility Breakout System orfollowing seasonal patterns, having a disciplined framework becomes crucial during uncertain times.

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Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist