Carlsberg Asia And Grab Make Beer Pairing Discovery Effortless With Brewmaster-Curated Dining Experiences

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Carlsberg's Master Brewer Zoran Gojkovic spotlights Hanoi's lively local tables and Hue's heritage-rich cuisine, with limited Grab Dine-Out and GrabTransport deals Explore the cities with Zoran: [link]
HANOI, VIETNAM –
Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 –
Carlsberg Asia is partnering with
Grab, Southeast Asia's everyday superapp, to launch brewmaster-curated beer pairings experiences with limited dine-out and transport deals in
Hanoi and Hue,
Vietnam. Available from
today to 21 November 2026, the campaign invites consumers to discover unexpected pairings with Carlsberg's different portfolio and enjoy them firsthand at partner restaurants.
Guided by
Carlsberg's Master Brewer, Zoran Gojkovic, this first-of-its-kind collaboration takes diners on a seamless, effortless journey from digital inspiration to tableside enjoyment. From exploring curated food-and-beer pairing trails, unlocking limited vouchers, and heading to partner restaurants to enjoy the perfect pairing. Whether gathering over familiar favourites, uncovering Hue specialities or making time for a leisurely weekend meal, the experience transforms everyday dining into moments worth savouring.
Carlsberg's Master Brewer Brings His Expertise t o Vietnam's Vibrant Tables for Memorable Pairing s
Marking the launch, Carlsberg's Master Brewer, Zoran Gojkovic, travelled across Southeast Asia, trading the brewhouse for the region's most exciting kitchens. At every stop, he sat down with chefs, restaurant partners and local food communities to explore the rich culinary traditions behind each dish and share the brewing science behind great pairings. Along the journey, Zoran drew on decades of brewing expertise to match every innovative dish with the perfect brew from Carlsberg's portfolio, revealing how local food culture and brewing craftsmanship blend seamlessly at the same table.
With limited deals now available on Grab Dine Out, Carlsberg is redefining the modern beer occasion in a bustling city filled with vibrant local flavours. Going beyond expert pairing recommendations, the partnership takes food lovers straight from online inspiration to the table, where they can effortlessly discover curated local spots, unlock personalised deals, and explore expertly crafted beer pairings tailored to diverse tastes.
Daniel Thomas Grass, Senior Marketing Director of Carlsberg Vietnam, said:“Vietnam has an incredibly rich food culture, and beer has always been part of many of the occasions where people come together. Through this partnership with Grab, we are bringing Carlsberg's brewing expertise closer to these local eating occasions, making it easier for consumers to discover new food and beer pairings and enjoy our portfolio in a fresh and relevant way.”
Hanoi's Social Dining Scene Meets a Crisp Pour with Halida and Carlsberg
Hanoi's dining culture is built around generous sharing plates, assertive flavours and a social energy that extends from neighbourhood restaurants to Tạ Hiện St. after dark.
Halida suits the relaxed occasions with its refreshing, easy-drinking character, while
Carlsberg offers a brighter, cleaner match for more contemporary dishes.
At
Nhà Hàng Sông Ti ền,
Halida Draught provides refreshment alongside the savoury richness of field crab hot pot, crispy salt-and-pepper frog legs and chilli-salt grilled sturgeon; while at
Bia Ph ố Đêm, Halida pair naturally with fried fermented pork rolls, roasted peanuts and barbecue plates.
For a more refined expression of Hanoi dining,
Carlsberg brings a clean finish to fermented pork wrapped with lobster at
Sin Gallery Eatery & Bar. At
Lit Restobar, it refreshes the palate while allowing the citrus fragrance and gentle warmth of mắc khén pepper on grilled pork cheeks to come through.
Huda Brings Hue's Heritage and Evening Gatherings Together
In Hue,
Huda takes centre stage across the city's everyday dishes, royal-inspired cooking and evening social occasions. Its longstanding connection with Central Vietnam makes it a natural accompaniment to both the depth and delicacy of Hue cuisine.
With the aromatic broth of bun bo at
Bún Bò Bà Nga,
Huda provides a refreshing counterpoint that keeps each mouthful balanced. At
Vườn Ý Thảo (Ý Thảo Garden), its easy-drinking character complements a more intricate meal of phoenix sausage spring rolls and Hue specialities including bánh bèo, bánh nậm, bánh lọc and bánh khoái.
For a more contemporary expression,
Huda Ice Twist brings a bright, refreshing finish to
TÀ V ẸT 's evening sharing menu of beef with pickled eggplants, Vietnamese cold cuts, crispy fried pork belly and lightly cooked shrimp. The result is
Huda in a different setting, while remaining closely connected to Hue's local social culture.
From Grab to the Table : Turning Everyday Meals into Beer Occasions
Getting from craving to table takes just a few taps. On the dedicated Carlsberg selection page in the GrabDineOut function, consumers can browse participating restaurants, explore curated food-and-beer pairing trails, and unlock limited deals.
At selected dine-out venues, consumers can enjoy 30% off their bill when purchasing any participating Carlsberg Vietnam beer (*), with a maximum discount of VND 500,000, together with GrabBike or GrabCar vouchers for a round trip. While at selected transport-only venues, consumers can enjoy 20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000, from 5 pm to 10 pm. For more details, please refer to the appendix.
Together, Carlsberg and Grab are making great pairings easier to find and enjoy: one deal, one pairing, one shared table at a time.
Appendix
(*): The offer is applicable to any Carlsberg Vietnam beer brands, including Carlsberg, Huda, Halida, Tuborg, 1664 Blanc. The promotion may end earlier than scheduled due to the limited number of vouchers available.
Campaign period: 13 October to 21 November 2026
|
City
|
Restaurant
|
Address
|
Grab Service
|
Limited Deal
|
Hanoi
|
LIT Restobar
|
158 Lê Duẩn, Hà Nội
|
Dine-out and transport
|
30% off, capped at VND 500,000, and 20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides for a round trip.
|
Hanoi
|
Sin Gallery Eatery & Bar
|
02 TT1 Đường 2, Khu đô thị TP Giao Lưu, Phú Diễn, Nam Từ Liêm
|
Transport
|
20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000. Valid from 5 pm to 10 pm.
|
Hanoi
|
Nhà Hàng Sông Tiền
|
8 P. Hồng Quang, Định Công, Hà Nội
|
Transport
|
20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000. Valid from 5 pm to 10 pm.
|
Hanoi
|
Bia Phố Đêm
|
24a Tạ Hiện, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|
Transport
|
20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000. Valid from 5 pm to 10 pm.
|
Hue
|
Vườn Ý Thảo (Ý Thảo Garden)
|
Thạch Hãn Street, Hue, Vietnam
|
Dine-out and transport
|
30% off, capped at VND 500,000, and 20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides for a round trip.
|
Hue
|
Bún Bò Bà Nga
|
62 Nguyễn Chí Diểu, Phú Xuân, Huế, Vietnam
|
Transport
|
20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000. Valid from 5 pm to 10 pm.
|
Hue
|
TÀ VẸT
|
11 Võ Thị Sáu Str, Hue, Vietnam
|
Transport
|
20% off GrabBike or GrabCar rides to the restaurant, capped at VND 50,000. Valid from 5 pm to 10 pm.
MENAFN13102026003551001712ID1111803015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment