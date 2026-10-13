FIA President Believes Africa Could Follow Middle East Motorsport Example After Rwanda F1 Announcement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes motorsport development in the Middle East over the last two decades is an example of what could be mirrored in Africa following Tuesday's announcement that Rwanda is to become a new FIA Formula One World Championship venue.

The announcement of a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the FIA Formula One World Championship back to Africa, marks a defining moment in the Championship's history and will see the sport return to the African continent for the first time since 1993 with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, set to join the calendar in the early 2030s.

Returning Formula 1 to Africa has been a long-standing ambition, and today's announcement follows years of collaboration to ensure the right foundations, with the best partner, are in place to deliver a successful, sustainable and world-class Grand Prix for generations to come.

The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once the new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, has been completed, which is expected to be early in the next decade.

“The return of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.

“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA's mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.”

The FIA president sees potential parallels between the way the Middle East has become a major force in global motorsport with a growing influence across championships and disciplines, and the possibilities ahead in Africa.

The Bahrain Grand Prix first welcomed Formula 1 to the Middle East in 2004, and the event's success paved the way for Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to follow in its footsteps, and invest in this pinnacle of motorsport.

“Few regions have embraced international motorsport with such ambition as we've seen in the Middle East in recent times, particularly in Formula 1, and this has not gone unnoticed in Africa," said Ben Sulayem.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead, but the arrival of the FIA Formula One World Championship in Rwanda can have a huge impact on the way Grand Prix racing, and motor sport as a whole, is perceived across the African continent, and this could lead to much more development there for our sport.”

The new track in Bugesera will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure, and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area's elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans.

Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a year-round destination capable of hosting international motorsport, major events, conferences and entertainment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and investment across the region.

More than simply bringing Formula 1 back to Africa, the project is designed to create a legacy by supporting tourism, attracting investment, developing local talent and creating new opportunities for communities and businesses. Together, the FIA, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, and FOM share a vision to build an event that generates meaningful economic and social impact while inspiring future generations across the continent.

African Grand Prix FIA Rwanda