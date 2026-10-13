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Palestinian Cause Remains Top Of Priorities, What Happened In Gaza Is A Genocide That Demands Accountability: HH The Amir

Palestinian Cause Remains Top Of Priorities, What Happened In Gaza Is A Genocide That Demands Accountability: HH The Amir


Date: 2026-10-13 02:20:13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the Palestinian cause remains at the top of the state's priorities, affirming that what has happened in the Gaza Strip is undoubtedly a genocide, and those responsible must not escape accountability.

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness warned of the dangers resulting from Israel's ongoing aggressive practices against the brotherly Palestinian people, most recently the attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank under army protection, not to mention the repeated raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and countless violations of the provisions of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law.

Qatar Gaza Palestine

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Gulf Times

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