HH The Amir Affirms Inauguration Of Shura Council's Annual Session Is A National Occasion To Review Country's Progress And Achievements

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the inauguration of the annual session of the Shura Council marks an important national occasion to review the country's progress, achievements made, and the challenges facing the State.

In a post on his official account on X, His Highness stated that the opening of the annual session of the Shura Council represents an important national occasion to review the country's journey, the achievements realized, and the challenges that were faced.

Qatar looks to the future with confidence; its determination to build the nation and safeguard its people's gains is steadfast and unbreakable, grounded in its firm approach to invest in people, defend its sovereignty, and uphold dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Qatar Shura Council