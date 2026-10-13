Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Yemen's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Expatriates
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call on Tuesday from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen Dr. Afrah Al Zouba the call, they reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.Qatar Yemen
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