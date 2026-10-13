Beyond The Strand: Inside Ilham Mestour's Creative World At M7

MENAFN - Gulf Times) There is something rather fascinating about watching an artist at work, particularly when the medium is something as familiar as hair, and the result is anything but ordinary.

A few carefully considered movements, an unexpected twist, a change in direction, and what began as a collection of strands gradually assumes an entirely different character. There is technique involved, certainly, but also instinct, an understanding of form and proportion, and the kind of creative confidence that comes from years spent mastering a craft.

It is this relationship between technical precision and artistic expression that is currently unfolding at M7 in Msheireb Downtown Doha, where internationally acclaimed artistic director Ilham Mestour is leading The MESTOUR Method, an exclusive five-day programme running from October 11–15, with Keeta as hospitality partner, bringing together an eclectic selection of its restaurant partners to fuel the creative experience.

Drawing participants from Paris, London, Amsterdam and the United States, among other destinations, the programme brings an international community of professional hairstylists into an intimate environment where learning becomes as much about observation and experimentation as it is about technique.

Each session begins with Mestour demonstrating unconventional hairstyles, working through intricate constructions, unexpected silhouettes and techniques developed over nearly three decades in the international fashion industry. Participants then recreate and reinterpret the looks themselves, with Mestour moving between them, adjusting proportions, refining techniques and encouraging each stylist to discover a creative language of their own.

“After almost thirty years in this industry, I have so much I want to share,” says Mestour.“But most of all, I want them to trust their own eye, find their own way of working and take what they've learned into something that's truly theirs.”

For Mestour, Doha is familiar creative territory. Her previous collaboration with M7 on Amazigh Hair Couture explored the intersection of hairstyling, cultural heritage and identity, establishing a relationship with the city's creative community that has now brought her back.

“Doha has a special place in my heart. Working on Amazigh Hair Couture at M7 meant so much to me because it brought together hair, culture and identity,” she explains.“Coming back with The MESTOUR Method feels very personal. I'm here to share what I've learned, but also to meet people, exchange ideas and learn from them.”

Beyond the hairstyling stations, the experience has developed another distinctly local dimension through Keeta, which has brought together a constellation of restaurant partners to curate the programme's hospitality.

From coffee served by Blackout Coffee and thoughtfully assembled cheese platters from Trays, to buttery croissants and pastries from Nawar's Bakery, a homegrown business founded by a female entrepreneur Mariam al-Thani, the hospitality experience has been designed around the rhythm of the workshop. Nando's Qatar and Calify are among the participating restaurants, introducing different flavours and dining experiences throughout the five days.

The collaboration reflects Keeta's growing engagement with Doha's creative community, bringing local businesses into spaces where fashion, culture and international talent meet, and allowing hospitality to become part of the wider exchange rather than simply an accompaniment to it.

“I'm really grateful for Keeta's support. I love that they're bringing local restaurants and businesses into this experience,” says Mestour.“It's lovely to see people from different backgrounds come together and support each other. For me, those connections matter, and I hope we can continue building on them long after these five days.”

And perhaps that is where the significance of The MESTOUR Method lies. Somewhere between the careful construction of a hairstyle, the exchange of ideas across different creative cultures and the conversations taking place over coffee, M7 has become a meeting point for people who understand that creativity rarely exists in isolation.

For five days in Doha, Keeta is fuelling the people behind the craft, while Mestour reminds them that the most interesting thing they can create is something unmistakably their own.

Keeta Qatar MESTOUR Method at M7