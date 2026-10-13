Katara Hosts Book Signing For Aisha El Idrissi's Short Story Collection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara Library of Arabic Novels in Doha hosted a book signing ceremony on Tuesday for "Shortly, After Survival", a short story collection by writer Aisha El Idrissi, published by Katara Publishing House.

The event forms part of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara)'s efforts to support literary creativity, promote new publications and strengthen the library's role as a cultural space bringing together writers and readers.

Director of Katara Library of Arabic Novels Khalid Al Mohannadi said the library's book signing events aim to support literary activity, raise the profile of writers and provide opportunities for direct interaction between authors and readers.

He said short story collections can capture the details of human experience and reflect a wide range of emotions and personal journeys.

Al Mohannadi added that the library seeks to celebrate diverse narrative styles and encourage literary voices that contribute new perspectives and creative works to Qatar's cultural scene.

El Idrissi's collection explores a range of human and psychological themes through stories examining people's inner transformations and the impact of life experiences on their understanding of themselves and the world around them.

The stories address themes of survival, loss, change and self-discovery, looking beyond events themselves to their psychological and emotional consequences.

The collection also raises questions about how difficult experiences change people, and what remains of those experiences in their memories and emotional lives.

Katara Library of Arabic Novels Qatar Aisha El Idrissi short stories