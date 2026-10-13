Qatar Joins Arab League Emergency Session On International Protection For Palestinians

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has participated in an Arab League extraordinary session to discuss mechanisms to provide international protection for Palestinians and uphold international law concerning Jerusalem's legal status and international character.

The session was held at the level of permanent representatives on Tuesday at the League's General Secretariat in Cairo.

The Qatari delegation was headed by First Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the League, Amna Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti.

Convened at the request of the State of Palestine and supported by member states, the session sought to explore Arab and international efforts to curb escalating acts of violence perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces and armed settlers against Palestinians and their property.

These acts are enabled and abetted by the Israeli occupation government and its military as part of a systematic policy intended to depopulate Palestinian communities, expand settlements and undermine the two-state solution.

The session also addressed violations affecting occupied Jerusalem's legal status and international character following the opening of embassies there by some countries.

Qatar Palestine